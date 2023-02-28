James to headline South Facing Festival 2023

On Air Now
28 February 2023, 13:56 | Updated: 28 February 2023, 14:00
The Manchester outfit will play a headline set at the Crystal Palace Bowl joined by The Happy Mondays. Find out how to buy tickets.
James have been announced for South Facing Festival 2023.
The Laid rockers will play a headline show at the Crystal Park festival on Friday 11th August this year, joined by special guests The Happy Mondays.
Find out everything we know about the date so far and how to buy tickets.
We will be headlining at @SouthFacingFest on Friday 11th August 2023! With special guest @TheHappyMondays 🎉— James (@wearejames) February 27, 2023
🎟️ Tickets on sale on Friday 3rd March at 9am pic.twitter.com/4kpCUss8V7
James will play a headline set at South Facing Festival on Friday 11th August 2023.
James' South Facing tickets go on sale on Friday 2rd March at 9am from southfacingfestival.com.
Fans can sign up now for access to presale tickets available at 9am on Thursday 2nd March via southfacingfestival.com/event/james-happy-mondays/.
The Happy Mondays will be special guests at the event with the rest of the line-up still to be announced.
Stage times will be confirmed closer to the time of the event.
Last year's South Facing Festival saw the likes of Richard Ashcroft, Bombay Bicycle Club and and Becky Hill headline, playing the Crystal Palace Park Bowl.
