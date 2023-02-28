James to headline South Facing Festival 2023

28 February 2023, 13:56 | Updated: 28 February 2023, 14:00

James press image 2022
James are set to play Crystal Palace Park Bowl. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester outfit will play a headline set at the Crystal Palace Bowl joined by The Happy Mondays. Find out how to buy tickets.

James have been announced for South Facing Festival 2023.

The Laid rockers will play a headline show at the Crystal Park festival on Friday 11th August this year, joined by special guests The Happy Mondays.

Find out everything we know about the date so far and how to buy tickets.

When is James headlining South Facing 2023?

James will play a headline set at South Facing Festival on Friday 11th August 2023.

When do James South Facing Festival tickets go on sale?

James' South Facing tickets go on sale on Friday 2rd March at 9am from southfacingfestival.com.

Fans can sign up now for access to presale tickets available at 9am on Thursday 2nd March via southfacingfestival.com/event/james-happy-mondays/.

Who's supporting James at South Facing Festival?

The Happy Mondays will be special guests at the event with the rest of the line-up still to be announced.

What are the stage times for James at South Facing Festival 2023?

Stage times will be confirmed closer to the time of the event.

Who else is headlining South Facing Festival 2023?

  • 28th July 2023: Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
  • 5th August 2023: Rudimental
  • 6th August 2023: David Rodigan & The Outlook Orchestra
  • 11th August 2023: James + The Happy Mondays
  • 12th August 2023: First Aid Kit
  • 13th August 2023: Craig David
Noel Gallagher
Noel Gallagher is also headlining another date at the Crystal Palace festival. Picture: Press

Last year's South Facing Festival saw the likes of Richard Ashcroft, Bombay Bicycle Club and and Becky Hill headline, playing the Crystal Palace Park Bowl.

