James add second night to 2023 gig at The Piece Hall

James press image. Picture: Elly Lucas

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester legends will play another career-spanning set at the historic Halifax venue. Find out how to buy tickets.

James have added a further date to their gig at The Piece Hall in 2023.

The Manchester legends were set to play a gig at the Halifax grounds on 7th July 2023, but due to phenomenal demand in the pre-sale, the band will now play a second date on 8th July.

The Laid outfit join Madness, Sting, Embrace, War On Drugs and The Lumineers among the 2023 headliners for Live at The Piece Hall with many more artists still to be announced.

For more information about Live At The Piece Hall and all events at the venue visit thepiecehall.co.uk

James add second date to The Piece Hall next year. Picture: Press

How to buy tickets to James at The Piece Hall:

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.co.uk.

See the full 2023 dates for Live at The Piece Hall so far:

16th June 2023: Madness

17th June 2023: Madness

21st June 2023: The War On Drugs

25 June 2023: Sting

1st July 2023: Embrace + Starsailor + Ellur

7th July 2023: James

8th July 2023: James - JUST ADDED

9th July 2023: The Lumineers

More acts to be announced

The news comes after the Laid band announced the news of a double album and an orchestral tour.

See the James Lasted tour dates below:

April:

25th April 2023: Brighton, Brighton Dome

26th April 2023:Cardiff, Saint Davids Hall

28th April 2023: York, York Barbican

29th April 2023: Edinburgh, The Usher Hall

May:

1st Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

2nd Newcastle, 02 City Hall Newcastle

4th Sheffield, City hall

5th Birmingham, Symphony Hall

7th Liverpool, Philharmonic hall

9th Manchester, 02 Apollo

10th Manchester, 02 Apollo

12th Blackpool, Opera House

13th Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

15th Bath, Forum

