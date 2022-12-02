James add second night to 2023 gig at The Piece Hall
2 December 2022, 13:43 | Updated: 2 December 2022, 13:53
The Manchester legends will play another career-spanning set at the historic Halifax venue. Find out how to buy tickets.
James have added a further date to their gig at The Piece Hall in 2023.
The Manchester legends were set to play a gig at the Halifax grounds on 7th July 2023, but due to phenomenal demand in the pre-sale, the band will now play a second date on 8th July.
The Laid outfit join Madness, Sting, Embrace, War On Drugs and The Lumineers among the 2023 headliners for Live at The Piece Hall with many more artists still to be announced.
For more information about Live At The Piece Hall and all events at the venue visit thepiecehall.co.uk
How to buy tickets to James at The Piece Hall:
Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.co.uk.
See the full 2023 dates for Live at The Piece Hall so far:
- 16th June 2023: Madness
- 17th June 2023: Madness
- 21st June 2023: The War On Drugs
- 25 June 2023: Sting
- 1st July 2023: Embrace + Starsailor + Ellur
- 7th July 2023: James
- 8th July 2023: James - JUST ADDED
- 9th July 2023: The Lumineers
More acts to be announced
The news comes after the Laid band announced the news of a double album and an orchestral tour.
See the James Lasted tour dates below:
April:
25th April 2023: Brighton, Brighton Dome
26th April 2023:Cardiff, Saint Davids Hall
28th April 2023: York, York Barbican
29th April 2023: Edinburgh, The Usher Hall
May:
1st Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
2nd Newcastle, 02 City Hall Newcastle
4th Sheffield, City hall
5th Birmingham, Symphony Hall
7th Liverpool, Philharmonic hall
9th Manchester, 02 Apollo
10th Manchester, 02 Apollo
12th Blackpool, Opera House
13th Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
15th Bath, Forum
