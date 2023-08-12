Here's what James played at South Facing Festival 2023...

James & Happy Mondays Perform At South Facing Festival 2023
James perform At South Facing Festival 2023. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty
James played a headline set at Crystal Palace Bowl, joined by fellow Manchester legends the Happy Mondays. Find out what they played here.

James played a glorious set at South Facing Festival last night (11th August).

The Tim Booth and co took to the stage at the Crystal Place Bowl for a 17-song set, which was preceded by support from Girlband and fellow Mancunians the Happy Mondays

Find out what they played on their setlist below.

Shaun Ryder and Rowetta of Happy Mondays perform at South Facing Festival 2023
Shaun Ryder and Rowetta of Happy Mondays perform at South Facing Festival 2023. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

Happy Mondays’ setlist at South Facing Festival on Friday 11th August:

  1. Kinky Afro
  2. God's Cop
  3. Loose Fit
  4. Bob's Yer Uncle
  5. Hallelujah
  6. 24 Hour Party People
  7. He's Gonna Step on You Again (John Kongos cover)
  8. Wrote for Luck

James’ setlist at South Facing Festival on Friday 11th August:

  1. Johnny Yen
  2. Isabella
  3. Sound
  4. Waltzing Along
  5. Medieval
  6. Walk Like You
  7. Hymn From a Village
  8. Come Home
  9. She's a Star [acoustic]
  10. Out to Get You
  11. Tomorrow
  12. Sit Down (dedicated to Sinead O'Connor)
  13. Ring the Bells
  14. Beautiful Beaches
  15. Getting Away With It (All Messed Up)
  16. Laid
  17. Sometimes

This year's South Facing Festival has seen stellar performances from the likes of Noel Gallagher, Primal Scream and First Aid Kit.

The series of gigs concludes with a headline set from Craig David this Sunday 13th August.

