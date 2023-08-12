Here's what James played at South Facing Festival 2023...
12 August 2023, 17:45 | Updated: 12 August 2023, 17:51
James played a headline set at Crystal Palace Bowl, joined by fellow Manchester legends the Happy Mondays. Find out what they played here.
James played a glorious set at South Facing Festival last night (11th August).
The Tim Booth and co took to the stage at the Crystal Place Bowl for a 17-song set, which was preceded by support from Girlband and fellow Mancunians the Happy Mondays
Find out what they played on their setlist below.
Happy Mondays’ setlist at South Facing Festival on Friday 11th August:
- Kinky Afro
- God's Cop
- Loose Fit
- Bob's Yer Uncle
- Hallelujah
- 24 Hour Party People
- He's Gonna Step on You Again (John Kongos cover)
- Wrote for Luck
Top evening revisiting the 90s with #james and #HappyMondays— Jessica CT (@jctblog) August 11, 2023
at Crystal Palace / @SouthFacingFest (and yes, that is Tim Booth crowdsurfing) pic.twitter.com/P1mFEugRpu
James’ setlist at South Facing Festival on Friday 11th August:
- Johnny Yen
- Isabella
- Sound
- Waltzing Along
- Medieval
- Walk Like You
- Hymn From a Village
- Come Home
- She's a Star [acoustic]
- Out to Get You
- Tomorrow
- Sit Down (dedicated to Sinead O'Connor)
- Ring the Bells
- Beautiful Beaches
- Getting Away With It (All Messed Up)
- Laid
- Sometimes
Superb set by #James tonight at Crystal Palace Park @SouthFacingFest https://t.co/UHruchbsWf pic.twitter.com/eOdYptktvx— Richard Chapman (@SelsdonChapman) August 11, 2023
This year's South Facing Festival has seen stellar performances from the likes of Noel Gallagher, Primal Scream and First Aid Kit.
The series of gigs concludes with a headline set from Craig David this Sunday 13th August.
