Here's what James played at South Facing Festival 2023...

James perform At South Facing Festival 2023. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

James played a headline set at Crystal Palace Bowl, joined by fellow Manchester legends the Happy Mondays. Find out what they played here.

James played a glorious set at South Facing Festival last night (11th August).

The Tim Booth and co took to the stage at the Crystal Place Bowl for a 17-song set, which was preceded by support from Girlband and fellow Mancunians the Happy Mondays

Find out what they played on their setlist below.

Shaun Ryder and Rowetta of Happy Mondays perform at South Facing Festival 2023. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

Happy Mondays’ setlist at South Facing Festival on Friday 11th August:

Kinky Afro God's Cop Loose Fit Bob's Yer Uncle Hallelujah 24 Hour Party People He's Gonna Step on You Again (John Kongos cover) Wrote for Luck

Top evening revisiting the 90s with #james and #HappyMondays

Top evening revisiting the 90s with #james and #HappyMondays at Crystal Palace / @SouthFacingFest (and yes, that is Tim Booth crowdsurfing)

James’ setlist at South Facing Festival on Friday 11th August:

Johnny Yen Isabella Sound Waltzing Along Medieval Walk Like You Hymn From a Village Come Home She's a Star [acoustic] Out to Get You Tomorrow Sit Down (dedicated to Sinead O'Connor) Ring the Bells Beautiful Beaches Getting Away With It (All Messed Up) Laid Sometimes

This year's South Facing Festival has seen stellar performances from the likes of Noel Gallagher, Primal Scream and First Aid Kit.

The series of gigs concludes with a headline set from Craig David this Sunday 13th August.

