Jake Bugg to celebrate 10 years of debut album with anniversary show

7 June 2022, 10:53 | Updated: 7 June 2022, 11:01

Jake Bugg onstage in Berlin, September 2021
Jake Bugg onstage in Berlin, September 2021. Picture: Jana Legler/Redferns/Getty

The singer-songwriter will play a special homecoming gig in November this year.

Jake Bugg has announced a special anniversary show to mark ten years since his debut album was released.

The musician will performa a special hometown gig at the Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on Saturday 26th November.

In a tweet, Bugg said: "Can’t believe it’s been 10 years since the release of my debut album. To celebrate, I’m playing a special hometown show at Nottingham Arena on November 26th. I’ll be playing the album in full with a few special guests."

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10am on Friday 10th June.

Jake Bugg's self-titled debut album was released on 15th October 2012 and spawned the singles Lightning Bolt, Taste It, Seen It All and Two Fingers. The album debuted at Number 1 in the charts and since then Bugg has released Shangri-La (2013), One My One (2016), Hearts That Strain (2017) and last year's Saturday Night Sunday Morning.

Bugg told the Nottingham Post: "It's been incredible, to be honest. It's surreal that it's ten years old now. I've matured in my song writing but it's been a natural progression from the age of 18 to 28. You do a lot of growing up during that time and I've been lucky to work with some amazing people."

