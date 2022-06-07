Jake Bugg to celebrate 10 years of debut album with anniversary show

Jake Bugg onstage in Berlin, September 2021. Picture: Jana Legler/Redferns/Getty

The singer-songwriter will play a special homecoming gig in November this year.

Jake Bugg has announced a special anniversary show to mark ten years since his debut album was released.

The musician will performa a special hometown gig at the Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on Saturday 26th November.

In a tweet, Bugg said: "Can’t believe it’s been 10 years since the release of my debut album. To celebrate, I’m playing a special hometown show at Nottingham Arena on November 26th. I’ll be playing the album in full with a few special guests."

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10am on Friday 10th June.

Can’t believe it’s been 10 years since the release of my debut album. To celebrate, I’m playing a special hometown show at Nottingham Arena on November 26th. I’ll be playing the album in full with a few special guests. Tickets on sale from 10am Friday. pic.twitter.com/hBl3KWsIlo — Jake Bugg (@JakeBugg) June 6, 2022

Jake Bugg's self-titled debut album was released on 15th October 2012 and spawned the singles Lightning Bolt, Taste It, Seen It All and Two Fingers. The album debuted at Number 1 in the charts and since then Bugg has released Shangri-La (2013), One My One (2016), Hearts That Strain (2017) and last year's Saturday Night Sunday Morning.

Bugg told the Nottingham Post: "It's been incredible, to be honest. It's surreal that it's ten years old now. I've matured in my song writing but it's been a natural progression from the age of 18 to 28. You do a lot of growing up during that time and I've been lucky to work with some amazing people."