Jake Bugg on writing music for Ronaldinho film: It kept me going through lockdown

The All I Need singer told Radio X's George Godfrey how he came to score the music for ab upcoming documentary about the footballer.

Jake Bugg has talked about his writing the music for an upcoming Ronaldinho documentary, The Happiest Man In The World, revealing how it kept him busy through lockdown.

The singer-songwriter - whose All I Need single is our Radio X Record Of The Week spoke to Radio X's George Godfrey about the new track and how he came to create the music for the upcoming film about the legendary Brazilian football star.

"It's a crazy thing that came about," the Nottingham rocker told Radio X. "The guys who directed the film, they've done some music videos for me in the past and they asked my manager if he'd be the music supervisor for the movie and he asked if I'd have a go for it."

The Lightning Bolt singer added: "I've never done anything like that before, but I like a challenge and you know because it's Ronaldinho, you can't really say no can you? So you know it's been a good experience and to be honest, that's probably what kept me going through the first lockdown and that's probably what's going to keep me going through the second."

Jake Bugg talks writing the music for the upcoming Ronaldinho film. Picture: 1. Radio X 2. Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The Happiest Man In The World will tell the story of the life and career of the former Barcelona, PSG and AC Milan footballer.

It will include interviews with the likes of Lionel Messi, Pelé, Frank Rijkaard, Carles Puyol and Joan Laporta.

Jake Bugg said of his All I Need track: "All I need is about a moment of satisfaction or clarity. A feeling that comes when you are completely engaged in what you are doing, however you arrived there."

All I Need is the second official single release since Kiss Like The Sun at the end of last year, which was co-written with Andrew Watt (Post Malone) and marked his debut release since signing to RCA Records and a new start in his musical career.

Jake Bugg also released two new tracks and short films Rabbit Hole and Saviours of the City earlier this year.

