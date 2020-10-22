David Baddiel reveals what he made from Three Lions streams during England v Colombia

22 October 2020, 17:43 | Updated: 22 October 2020, 17:52

The comedian told Chris Moyles the humble amount the song made from streams during England's World Cup bid.

David Baddiel spoke to The Chris Moyles Show this week and talked about everything from his new children's book Future Friend to his famous football song with Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds: Three Lions!

The iconic England track might be played whenever the national team do welll, but Baddiel insists it's not going to be paying his pension anytime soon.

Asked how many records the song has sold to date, the writer, comedian and TV presenter mused: "In 2018 or whatever, it was downloaded millions and millions of times. Although one thing I would say about that is occasionally whenever England do well and the song suddenly rises up and people love it, I always get a slightly cynical strand of men who start going on about royalties.

"And I want to say to them: 'Do you know how much you get from Spotify?' Because I believe someone worked it out. I saw a newspaper article which said that it had been downloaded at England [vs] Columbia something like 16 million times, which works out between me, Frank [Skinner] and [Lightning Seeds frontman] Ian Brodie at something like 900 quid between us!"

He added jokingly of the 1996 track: "So I can't retire on that I'll be honest with you!"

David Baddiel's Future Friend is out now.

QUIZ: How well do you know the words to three Lions?

David Baddiel reveals how much he made from Three Lions streams last year
David Baddiel reveals how much he made from Three Lions streams last year. Picture: Radio X

READ MORE: Gareth Southgate couldn't listen to Three Lions for 20 years

Listen to the latest The Chris Moyles Show podcast:

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Global Player, the official Radio X app

Latest On Radio X

Liam Fray of The Courteeners in 2008

QUIZ: Do you know all the lyrics to Not Nineteen Forever by Courteeners?

Quizzes

Pearl Jam performing at the Off Ramp Cafe in Seattle, 26 February 1991. At this show, they were supporting Alice In Chains

What did Pearl Jam play at their first ever show?

Features

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl in 2002 with Pokemon character Pikachu inset

Foo Fighters mashed up with the Pokémon intro is strangely addictive

Foo Fighters

Greatest HIts Compilations

The best “Best Ofs” ever released

Features

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham

When and why was Lindsey Buckingham fired from Fleetwood Mac?
Happy Mondays Bez and Shaun Ryder at V- Fest 2007

Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder and Bez to launch YouTube channel Call The Cops

Latest Videos

Miley Cyrus and The Cranberries Dolores O'Riordan

Miley Cyrus covered The Cranberries' Zombie and the band approve
Chris Moyles plays The Cube live on air

Chris Moyles attempts his own version of The Cube

Tim Peake was live in the studio and Chris Moyles was curious about something

Tim Peake visited the studio and Chris had one important question
Classic Blink 182 line-up of Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge with Vanessa Carlton

Classic Blink 182 mashed-up with Vanessa Carlton is pure 00s nostalgia