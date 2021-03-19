Jake Bugg announces Saturday Night, Sunday Morning album and 2022 tour

By Jenny Mensah

Saturday Night, Sunday Morning is set for release on 20 August and fans will receive early access to tickets if they pre-order the album.

Jake Bugg has confirmed the details of his forthcoming album and announced tour dates for 2022.

The All I Need singer will release his fifth record, entitled Saturday Night, Sunday Morning, on 20 August 2021.

With this comes the news that the Nottingham singer-songwriter will tour the UK and Ireland in 2022, kicking off his dates at the Newcastle O2 City Hall on Monday 14 March and ending them at London's O2 Academy Brixton on Tuesday 5 April.

Fans who pre-order the album before Tuesday 23 March at 3pm will receive early access to tickets.

Jake Bugg announces 2022 UK & Ireland tour. Picture: Press

See Jake Bugg's 2022 UK & Ireland tour dates:

March 2022:

Mon 14 March - Newcastle O2 City Hall

Tues 15 March - Leeds O2 Academy

Thurs 17 March - Hull Bonus Arena

Fri 18 March - Manchester 02 Victoria Warehouse

Sat 19 March - Sheffield Octagon Centre

Mon 21 March - Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Weds 23 March - Glasgow O2 Academy

Thurs 24 March - Belfast Ulster Hall

Fri 25 March - Dublin Olympia Theatre

Sun 27 March Birmingham O2 Academy

Mon 28 March - Norwich UEA

Weds 30 March - Nottingham Rock City

Thurs 31 March - Cardiff Great Hall

April 2022:

Fri 1 March - Bristol O2 Academy

Sun 3 April - Oxford O2 Academy

Mon 4 April - Southampton O2 Guildhall

Tues 5 April - London O2 Academy Brixton

Last month saw Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S perform a special streamed gig for Radio X listeners and Barclaycard customers in London.

Radio X Presents Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S with Barclaycard was hosted by Radio X’s Toby Tarrant and saw competition winners stream performances by Bugg and Grennan from the stage at London's Clapham Grand, while Australian three-piece DMA’S played their set on a rooftop in their native Sydney.

Watch Jake Bugg perform Rabbit Hole at the event:

