Jake Bugg's stripped-back performance of All I Need will make your day

27 November 2020, 12:02 | Updated: 27 November 2020, 12:04

Jake Bugg at The World's Big Sleep 2019
Jake Bugg has performed a stripped-back session of his All I Need banger. Picture: Ollie Millington/Getty Images

Watch this stunning performance of the Nottingham singer-songwriter's recent single and our former Radio X Record of the week.

Jake Bugg unearthed his anthemic All I Need single last month and it's been stuck in our heads ever since.

Now the Nottinghamshire singer-songwriter has performed a version of the track which is making us looking at it in a whole new light.

This acoustic performance, with its simple black visuals, dials down the energy and replaces it with a more folk-y and gospel sound.

Watch his stripped-back performance below:

It was recently revealed that Bugg was scoring the music for the upcoming Ronaldinho documentary The Happiest Man In The World.

"It's a crazy thing that came about," the Nottingham rocker told Radio X's George Godfrey. "The guys who directed the film, they've done some music videos for me in the past and they asked my manager if he'd be the music supervisor for the movie and he asked if I'd have a go for it."

The Lightning Bolt singer added: "I've never done anything like that before, but I like a challenge and you know because it's Ronaldinho, you can't really say no can you? So you know it's been a good experience and to be honest, that's probably what kept me going through the first lockdown and that's probably what's going to keep me going through the second."

Meanwhile, the artist recently shared a throwback clip from 2012 in which he was asked which part of his job he hates.

The short video, which has gone viral all over again, sees Jake turn to camera and point before saying: "This".

If you somehow have managed not to see it yet, have a gander below:

As long as he sticks to doing what he enjoys, we'll no doubt still have a lot of bangers from the artist to come.

