Jake Bugg: COVID passports for gigs are "a necessity"

Jake Bugg onstage at the Clapham Grand, February 2021. Picture: Matt Crossick

The musician has said that gig-goers showing proof of vaccination will be a fact of life, moving forward.

Jake Bugg says COVID-19 passports are going to be vital for the live music industry to operate safely in the future.

The Nottingham-born singer has a UK and Ireland tour booked for 2022, and he's insisted he's all for fans showing proof of being fully vaccinated against coronavirus to attend his shows.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that from the end of September those wishing to go to nightclubs and attend large music events will need to be inoculated against the virus.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Jake said: "Unfortunately it’s the world that we’re living in at the moment and it seems it’s going to have to be a necessity more and more each day.

"It’s a tough one.

"Anything that kind of stops people from seeing any form of art or anything that can bring some kind of happiness to someone, I don’t think could be a good thing...

"But at the same time, I think most people have been vaccinated. so if more people get vaccinated, I think it’ll become less of a problem I imagine."

Jake releases his new album, Saturday Night, Sunday Morning, this weekend (20 August) and has admitted not being able to play live shows amid the pandemic only made him "more appreciative" of touring.

He said: "I don’t like to have too much time to reflect, to be honest. If anything, I think it’s been good for me.

"It’s made us more grateful and more appreciative of what we do. I never thought I’d be able to say I can’t wait to get back on the road but that’s where I’m at now."