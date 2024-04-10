Hozier is "delighted" with Too Sweet TikTok success and teases "different vibe" for milestone shows

Hozier talks Too Sweet, collabs, summer dates and more

The singer songwriter caught up with Radio X's Dan O'Connell about this Unheard EP and talked about what to expect from his milestone gigs this summer.

Hozier is "delighted" with the success of Too Sweet.

The Irish singer caught up with Dan O'Connell this week and spoke about everything from his Too Sweet single to his upcoming dates, which will see him play to the biggest crowds in his career so far.

Hozier - whose real name is Andrew John Hozier-Byrne - released his Unreal Unearth album in 2023 and treated fans to its outtakes with his Unheard EP back in March.

The lead track from the mini album and this week's Radio X Record Of The Week, Too Sweet, is currently sweeping the airways and the singles charts alike, while becoming a viral TikTok trend.

Speaking about its online success, he told the Radio X Evening Show: "I wasn’t always as savvy [on social media], but stuff like this really wakes you up to what it can do for a song.

"You have such direct access to an audience that - if they connect with something, they create their own little things with it and it becomes it’s own thing. So I'm delighted. It's been awesome to watch it happen."

"It's all been a pleasant surprise for me, you know," he added. "But that's the beauty of people just making their own thing, their own little memes, their own little jokes on TikTok:"

Hozier - Too Sweet (Official Lyric Video)

The Country Wicklow singer is also set to embark on huge outdoor dates this year, which will see him play the likes of Dublin's Marlay Park, London's Finsbury Park and a headline set at the likes of TRNSMT Festival 2024.

Asked if he has anything planned for the milestone shows, he the 34-year-old musician said: "They're the biggest-ticketed shows I'll have played in my career so far.

"I'm delighted, I'm honoured to be on a bill with Brittany Howard, Lord Huron... Ye Vagabonds are a duo from Ireland that I love and admire dearly, so I feel really good about the bill.

"I'm excited, but for a stage and a show that the only way I can approach it is it's like doing a festival show but it's the full set."

Asked if he has to get himself in a different headspace for the dates, he mused: "I think you just feel into it. Every show is different."

"It's a different vibe,"he added. "The crowd have a different energy [...] I'm excited to try it. It's a new one for me."

Hozier heads off to the States for North American dates as part of his Unreal Unearth Tour, before returning to UK and Irish soil to play his biggest shows to date.

