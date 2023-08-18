Guns N' Roses share video for new Perhaps single

Guns N' Roses Axl Rose and Slash at Glastonbury Festival 2023. Picture: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Welcome To The Jungle rockers have shared the official visuals for their Chinese Democracy-era single after it was leaked on digital jukeboxes last week.

Guns N' Roses have shared the official video for Perhaps.

The track is taken from the band's Chinese Democracy era and marks the rocker's first released since their 2022 Hard Skool EP, which feature the title track and Absurd- both of which were played during the band's headline Glastonbury set) as well as live versions of You're Crazy and Don't Cry.

According to reports, Perhaps was actually expected to be released last week on 11th August, but was delayed for reasons unknown and much drama followed with links and leaks galore.

Watch the official video for Perhaps, which sees the band performing and travelling around the world on their recent live dates, below:

Guns N' Roses - Perhaps (Official Music Video)

Fans were teased early last week when a link briefly featured on the Universal Music website allowing the track to be pre-saved on Spotify and Apple Music.

Soon after the song was leaked via TouchTunes digital jukeboxes, which led to reports of the songs being played in several US bars.

GOOD MORNING TO GUNS N’ ROSES FANS ONLY



In case you missed it, Perhaps leaked last night via a jukebox at a bar. Pick a local bar with TouchTunes and you, too, can go listen. A release on streaming platforms surely is imminent but we will never forget the night of August 12th. pic.twitter.com/du6JaQk9s8 — J. ⚡️ (@TheGNRGiirl) August 13, 2023

Even without the leaks, the arrival of Perhaps wouldn't have been a complete surprise, with their longtime production manager Tom Mayhue saying back in July that a new single was on its way "any day now".

As reported by Blabbermouth, Mayhue spoke to the media just ahead of their concert in Paris, France on 14th July, teasing: "I know that the band's gonna start working on new music. They've got a bunch of stuff recorded already.

"So there will be new GUNS N' ROSES music very soon. In fact, I think they're trying to get a single out any day now, so you may hear something very, very soon."

Slash, Axl Rose and Duff McKagan's last studio album together was The Spaghetti Incident? in 1993.

Back in 2021, Slash said new music had yet to be penned by the band, telling Audacity: As far as new Guns is concerned; we haven’t even gotten to that point of really in earnest sitting down and writing.

“We’ve been doing a lot of material that’s been sort of sitting around for a while. So that will be a whole focused endeavour unto itself.”

In 2020, the iconic axeman told Guitar.com: "Stuff is happening, but there are no specifics. More than anything, it's because of the nature of the industry right now.

"It's just like, how do you want to do this? I mean there's material and there's recording and there's s**t going on, but we're not really sure what we're doing with it right now."

Guns N' Roses play Paradise City at BST Hyde Park 2023

The band have been pretty busy over the last few years, taking their classic line-up on huge dates around the world, including three shows in the UK this summer at Glastonbury, Glasgow's Bellahouston Park and British Summer Time Hyde Park respectively.