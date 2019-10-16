The real names of your favourite rock stars
16 October 2019, 18:32 | Updated: 16 October 2019, 18:37
Will you please welcome to the stage... Michael Balzary! Doesn't have the same ring does it? Let's take a look at some of the pseudonyms.
-
Marilyn Manson’s real name is Brian Warner
Middle America will not quake in horror at an Antichrist Superstar called Brian. No, he needs to be called Marilyn.
-
The Edge’s real name is Dave Evans
You're one of the most acclaimed guitarists of the past 30 years. You can't call yourself Dave Evans, why not transform yourself into The Edge?
-
Slash’s real name is Saul Hudson
Saul's a pretty cool name, but you need something more rock and roll, why not Slash?
-
Bez’s real name is Mark Berry
"Mark Berry" doesn't really sum up the mystery that is Bez.
-
Axl Rose’s real name is William Rose
William may not cut it for a rock and roll hell-raising singer. Let Bill become Axl.
-
Freddie Mercury’s real name is Farrokh Bulsara
A famous one - this young singer from Zanzibar took on the name of the fleet-footed messenger of the gods.
-
Gene Simmons’ real name is Chaim Witz
First: change your name to something more "rock". Next: cover your face in make-up and lo, you are Gene Simmons!
-
Nikki Sixx’s real name is Frank Feranna Jr
Frank isn’t a very glam rock name. If you’re playing bass in Mötley Crüe, you need something more “it”.
-
Mani’s real name is Gary Mounfield
This Mancunian musician adapted a nickname as his stage persona.
-
Joe Strummer’s real name is John Mellor
The leader of this legendary punk band needed a more heroic moniker, so he switched.
-
Flea’s real name is Michael Balzary
Balzary wasn’t funky enough for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, so it was a time for a change.
-
Bono’s real name is Paul Hewson
This singer took his stage persona from the name of a hearing aid shop to become Bono Vox.
-
Iggy Pop’s real name is James Osterberg Jr
This legendary frontman took the name of his first band The Iguanas to reinvent himself.
-
David Bowie’s real name is David Jones
Mr Jones of Bromley, Kent became a wild-eyed alien, better known as Bowie.
-
Alice Cooper’s real name is Vince Furnier
The name Alice Cooper was originally applied to the band, but was later taken on by the frontman.