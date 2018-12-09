The Oldest Bands Still Touring Today

Keith Richards reckons that The Rolling Stones may finally give up playing live after their current tour ends. Who else is still on the road after all these years?

The Rolling Stones - established 1962 The Rolling Stones in 1963. Picture: Fiona Adams/Redferns/Getty Images Speaking to Rolling Stone recently, Keith Richards said of the Stones’ current No Filter tour: "Maybe this will be the last one, I don’t know." They’ve been playing together under that name for nearly 60 years! The Rolling Stones in 2018. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images

The Who - established 1964 The Who in 1965. Picture: The Visualeyes Archive/Redferns/Getty Images Now just the duo of Roger Daltrey and Pete Townsend, the band’s website names the Paradise Club in Peckham in July 1962 as the scene of the Oo’s first show. They changed their name to The Who in February ’64 and have been playing in some shape or form ever since. Their “farewell tour” seems to have no sign of coming to an end. The Who in 2013. Picture: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

U2 - established 1978 U2 in 1980. Picture: Lex van Rossen/MAI/Redferns/Getty Images Before they were U2 they were Feeback and The Hype, but for four decades Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Junior have been playing together. The Songs Of Experience tour of 2018 showed that the group were still as popular and proficient as ever. U2 in 2018. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

The Beach Boys - established 1961 The Beach Boys in 1962. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Death, illness and mental health issues haven’t soured the American Dream and surf seems to be continually up for this legendary act. They play London’s Albert Hall in June 2019 and genius Brian Wilson has even ended 2018 by touring his Christmas album. The Beach Boys in 20. Picture: Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Aerosmith - established 1970 Aerosmith in 1974. Picture: Gems/Redferns/Getty Images Coming up to their 50th year, the good rockin’ US band will mark the occasion with a residency at Las Vegas in 2019. However, guitarist Joe Perry had to cancel his own solo tour this autumn after he was hospitalised after a health scare. Aerosmith in 2018. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV