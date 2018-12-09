The Oldest Bands Still Touring Today
9 December 2018, 20:45 | Updated: 9 December 2018, 20:46
Keith Richards reckons that The Rolling Stones may finally give up playing live after their current tour ends. Who else is still on the road after all these years?
The Rolling Stones - established 1962
Speaking to Rolling Stone recently, Keith Richards said of the Stones’ current No Filter tour: "Maybe this will be the last one, I don’t know." They’ve been playing together under that name for nearly 60 years!
The Who - established 1964
Now just the duo of Roger Daltrey and Pete Townsend, the band’s website names the Paradise Club in Peckham in July 1962 as the scene of the Oo’s first show. They changed their name to The Who in February ’64 and have been playing in some shape or form ever since. Their “farewell tour” seems to have no sign of coming to an end.
U2 - established 1978
Before they were U2 they were Feeback and The Hype, but for four decades Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Junior have been playing together. The Songs Of Experience tour of 2018 showed that the group were still as popular and proficient as ever.
The Beach Boys - established 1961
Death, illness and mental health issues haven’t soured the American Dream and surf seems to be continually up for this legendary act. They play London’s Albert Hall in June 2019 and genius Brian Wilson has even ended 2018 by touring his Christmas album.
Aerosmith - established 1970
Coming up to their 50th year, the good rockin’ US band will mark the occasion with a residency at Las Vegas in 2019. However, guitarist Joe Perry had to cancel his own solo tour this autumn after he was hospitalised after a health scare.
The Cure - established 1978
July 2018 saw Robert Smith and his crew play a special show in London’s Hyde Park to mark 40 years since their first gig under the name The Cure - but the history of the group goes back to 1976. 2019 sees the band hitting some of the biggest festivals in the world.