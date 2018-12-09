The Oldest Bands Still Touring Today

9 December 2018, 20:45 | Updated: 9 December 2018, 20:46

The Rolling Stones in 2016
The Rolling Stones in 2016. Picture: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Keith Richards reckons that The Rolling Stones may finally give up playing live after their current tour ends. Who else is still on the road after all these years?

  1. The Rolling Stones - established 1962

    The Rolling Stones in 1963
    The Rolling Stones in 1963. Picture: Fiona Adams/Redferns/Getty Images

    Speaking to Rolling Stone recently, Keith Richards said of the Stones’ current No Filter tour: "Maybe this will be the last one, I don’t know." They’ve been playing together under that name for nearly 60 years!

    The Rolling Stones in 2018
    The Rolling Stones in 2018. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images

  2. The Who - established 1964

    The Who in 1965
    The Who in 1965. Picture: The Visualeyes Archive/Redferns/Getty Images

    Now just the duo of Roger Daltrey and Pete Townsend, the band’s website names the Paradise Club in Peckham in July 1962 as the scene of the Oo’s first show. They changed their name to The Who in February ’64 and have been playing in some shape or form ever since. Their “farewell tour” seems to have no sign of coming to an end.

    The Who in 2013
    The Who in 2013. Picture: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

  3. U2 - established 1978

    U2 in 1980
    U2 in 1980. Picture: Lex van Rossen/MAI/Redferns/Getty Images

    Before they were U2 they were Feeback and The Hype, but for four decades Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Junior have been playing together. The Songs Of Experience tour of 2018 showed that the group were still as popular and proficient as ever.

    U2 in 2018
    U2 in 2018. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

  4. The Beach Boys - established 1961

    The Beach Boys in 1962
    The Beach Boys in 1962. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

    Death, illness and mental health issues haven’t soured the American Dream and surf seems to be continually up for this legendary act. They play London’s Albert Hall in June 2019 and genius Brian Wilson has even ended 2018 by touring his Christmas album.

    The Beach Boys in 20
    The Beach Boys in 20. Picture: Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

  5. Aerosmith - established 1970

    Aerosmith in 1974
    Aerosmith in 1974. Picture: Gems/Redferns/Getty Images

    Coming up to their 50th year, the good rockin’ US band will mark the occasion with a residency at Las Vegas in 2019. However, guitarist Joe Perry had to cancel his own solo tour this autumn after he was hospitalised after a health scare.

    Aerosmith in 2018
    Aerosmith in 2018. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

  6. The Cure - established 1978

    The Cure in 1980
    The Cure in 1980. Picture: Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images

    July 2018 saw Robert Smith and his crew play a special show in London’s Hyde Park to mark 40 years since their first gig under the name The Cure - but the history of the group goes back to 1976. 2019 sees the band hitting some of the biggest festivals in the world.

    The Cure in 2018
    The Cure in 2018. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images

More Features

See more More Features

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys in 2018

Arctic Monkeys lyrics that mention real places

Arctic Monkeys

Oasis live in 2009

This is what Oasis played at their last ever show

Oasis

Sam Fender with his BRITs Critics' Choice Award

Sam Fender: All the info on the BRITs Critics’ Choice winner

Morrissey in 1984

The Best Final Singles

Lists