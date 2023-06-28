Guns N' Roses make good on Glasgow date with epic set at Bellahouston Park

Guns N' Roses played Glastonbury three days before. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Axl Rose played an epic set at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park on Tuesday 27th June. Get their full setlist here.

After a headline Glastonbury set, which saw Axl Rose experience some vocal issues, Guns N Roses went up to Glasgow, Scotland to make good on their postponed date at Bellahouston Park.

Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed and co took to the stage for an incredible 30-song set, which spanned across their four decade-long career.

Get their setlist for the gig below.

Guns ‘n Roses last night at Bellahouston Park in a (nearly) dry Glasgow. Pretty damn good to see them again. It’s been a while!🤘🏼



My mates wee lad’s first gig so we weren’t too close as we didn’t want to deafen the kid! 😆🙉 pic.twitter.com/ZLnZefxsVQ — The Al Graham (@AllanGraham7) June 28, 2023

Opening with Appetite For Destruction track It's So Easy, Axl and co took a trip through the band's back catalogue, playing the likes of Welcome To The Jungle, Mr Brownstone and Rocket Queen, plus Double Talkin' Jive from Use Your Illusion I, Estranged from its partner Use Your Illusion II, and coming right up to date with the 2021 single Absurd.

GNR also played UK Subs' Down On The Farm, a track from their punk covers album The Spaghetti Incident? and even slotted in a version of Slither by Slash and Duff's side project, Velvet Revolver, as well as Live and Let Die and Knockin' On Heaven's Door from Wings and Bob Dylan respectively.

Guns N' Roses' setlist at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park on Tues 27th June 2023:

1. It's So Easy

2. Bad Obsession

3. Chinese Democracy

4. Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)

5. Pretty Tied Up

6. Welcome to the Jungle (Link Wray's "Rumble" intro)

7. Mr. Brownstone

8. Hard Skool

9. Double Talkin' Jive

10. Estranged

11. Absurd

12. Live and Let Die (Wings cover)

13. You Could Be Mine

14. Down on the Farm (UK Subs cover)

15. Reckless Life

16. Rocket Queen

17. T.V. Eye (The Stooges cover)

18. Shadow of Your Love

19. Anything Goes

20. Civil War

21. Slash Guitar Solo

22. Sweet Child o' Mine

23. November Rain

24. Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)

25. Walk All Over You (AC/DC cover)

26. Knockin' on Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan cover)

27. Nightrain

Encore:

28. Street of Dreams (The Impressions' "People Get Ready" intro)

29. Patience

30. Paradise City

