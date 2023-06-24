Guns N' Roses headline Glastonbury 2023: full setlist

24 June 2023, 23:57 | Updated: 24 June 2023, 23:58

Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses at Glastonbury 2023
Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses at Glastonbury 2023. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images
Radio X

By Radio X

Axl Rose and co made their Glastonbury Festival debut on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday 24th June. Get their full setlist here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Guns N Roses played an electrifying set Glastonbury Festival, making their debut at the festival on Saturday 24th June.

Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed and co took to the stage for an epic 24-song set, which spanned across the band's four decade-long career.

And they even turned up on time, stunning critics who thought the Worthy Farm crowd would have a long wait after Lizzo's Pyramid Stage set!

Guns N' Roses performing on the Pyramid Stage
Guns N' Roses performing on the Pyramid Stage. Picture: Alamy

Opening with the Appetite For Destruction song It's So Easy, Axl thrilled crowds by declaring during Welcome To The Jungle: "Do you know where you are? You're in the jungle, Glastonbury!"

The set took a trip through the band's back catalogue, including Mr Brownstone and Rocket Queen from Appetite, Double Talkin' Jive from Use Your Illusion I, Estranged from its partner Use Your Illusion II, and coming right up to date with the 2021 single Absurd.

GNR played UK Subs' Down On The Farm, a track from their punk covers album The Spaghetti Incident? and even slotted in a version of Slither by Slash and Duff's side project Velvet Revolver.

Slash and Duff McKagan performing at Glastonbury 2023
Slash and Duff McKagan performing at Glastonbury 2023. Picture: Alamy

The "silky smooth voice" of Duff had an airing on a cover of the Stooges classic TV Eye, and while Axl announced that "We're helping a certain individual celebrate the 50th anniversary of this song...", GNR's version of Live And Let Die didn't see a guest appearance from Sir Paul McCartney - despite the former Beatle being spotted on the festival site earlier in the day.

Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses headline Glastonbury 2023
Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses headline Glastonbury 2023. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Phone torches were held aloft for he epic rock ballad November Rain and for the finale of Paradise City, Axl Rosebrought out Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, claiming "You can never have too many guitars!"

Find out what went down during GNR's headline Glasto slot and what was on the setlist below.

Guns N' Roses performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023
Guns N' Roses performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023. Picture: Alamy

READ MORE: Guns N' Roses kick off world tour in Abu Dhabi with live rarities and deep cuts

Guns N' Roses' Glastonbury setlist on Sat 24th June 2023:

  • It's So Easy
  • Bad Obsession
  • Chinese Democracy
  • Slither
  • Welcome To The Jungle
  • Mr Brownstone
  • Pretty Tied Up
  • Double Talkin' Jive
  • Estranged
  • Live And Let Die
  • Reckless Life
  • TV Eye
  • Down On The Farm
  • Rocket Queen
  • Absurd
  • Civil War
  • You Could Be Mine (followed by band intros and a solo from Slash)
  • Sweet Child O'Mine
  • November Rain
  • Patience
  • Hard Skool
  • Knockin' On Heaven's Door
  • Nightrain
  • Paradise City (with Dave Grohl)
Guns N' Roses performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023
Guns N' Roses performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023. Picture: Alamy

READ MORE: Why does Slash from Guns N' Roses always wear a hat?

Guns N' Roses - Finale

READ MORE: How did Guns N' Roses come up with their name?

Latest Videos

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner performs at Radio X HQ

Watch Arctic Monkeys' epic acoustic version of Do I Wanna Know?

Arctic Monkeys

Muse in 2001: Dominic Howard, Matt Bellamy and Chris Wolstenholme

What is Plug In Baby by Muse actually about?

Muse

Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol

Gary Lightbody "broke the law" at Snow Patrol’s first festival

The Cure and Bananarama on TV in 1985

The Cure drunk dancing with Bananarama on TV is brilliant

The Cure

Guns N' Roses Songs

Guns N' Roses Latest

See more Guns N' Roses Latest

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash

Why does Slash From Guns N' Roses always wear a hat?

Guns N' Roses headline Glastonbury Festival this weekend

Guns N'Roses at Glastonbury 2023: Everything you need to know

Dave Grohl breaks his leg at a Foo Fighters show in Gothenburg, Sweden, June 2015

Dave Grohl's broken leg and other rock stars who fell off stage

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose in 2022

Guns N' Roses kick off world tour in Abu Dhabi with live rarities and deep cuts

Famous musicians who were swapped out... Stuart Cable of Stereophonics, Brian Jones of The Rolling Stones and Buckethead of Guns N'Roses

The most famous line-up changes in music