Guns N' Roses headline Glastonbury 2023: full setlist

Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses at Glastonbury 2023. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Axl Rose and co made their Glastonbury Festival debut on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday 24th June. Get their full setlist here.

Guns N Roses played an electrifying set Glastonbury Festival, making their debut at the festival on Saturday 24th June.

Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed and co took to the stage for an epic 24-song set, which spanned across the band's four decade-long career.

And they even turned up on time, stunning critics who thought the Worthy Farm crowd would have a long wait after Lizzo's Pyramid Stage set!

Guns N' Roses performing on the Pyramid Stage. Picture: Alamy

Opening with the Appetite For Destruction song It's So Easy, Axl thrilled crowds by declaring during Welcome To The Jungle: "Do you know where you are? You're in the jungle, Glastonbury!"

The set took a trip through the band's back catalogue, including Mr Brownstone and Rocket Queen from Appetite, Double Talkin' Jive from Use Your Illusion I, Estranged from its partner Use Your Illusion II, and coming right up to date with the 2021 single Absurd.

GNR played UK Subs' Down On The Farm, a track from their punk covers album The Spaghetti Incident? and even slotted in a version of Slither by Slash and Duff's side project Velvet Revolver.

Slash and Duff McKagan performing at Glastonbury 2023. Picture: Alamy

The "silky smooth voice" of Duff had an airing on a cover of the Stooges classic TV Eye, and while Axl announced that "We're helping a certain individual celebrate the 50th anniversary of this song...", GNR's version of Live And Let Die didn't see a guest appearance from Sir Paul McCartney - despite the former Beatle being spotted on the festival site earlier in the day.

Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses headline Glastonbury 2023. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Phone torches were held aloft for he epic rock ballad November Rain and for the finale of Paradise City, Axl Rosebrought out Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, claiming "You can never have too many guitars!"

Find out what went down during GNR's headline Glasto slot and what was on the setlist below.

Guns N' Roses performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023. Picture: Alamy

Guns N' Roses' Glastonbury setlist on Sat 24th June 2023:

It's So Easy

Bad Obsession

Chinese Democracy

Slither

Welcome To The Jungle

Mr Brownstone

Pretty Tied Up

Double Talkin' Jive

Estranged

Live And Let Die

Reckless Life

TV Eye

Down On The Farm

Rocket Queen

Absurd

Civil War

You Could Be Mine (followed by band intros and a solo from Slash)

Sweet Child O'Mine

November Rain

Patience

Hard Skool

Knockin' On Heaven's Door

Nightrain

Paradise City (with Dave Grohl)

Guns N' Roses performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023. Picture: Alamy

