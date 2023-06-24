Guns N' Roses headline Glastonbury 2023: full setlist
24 June 2023, 23:57 | Updated: 24 June 2023, 23:58
Axl Rose and co made their Glastonbury Festival debut on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday 24th June. Get their full setlist here.
Listen to this article
Guns N Roses played an electrifying set Glastonbury Festival, making their debut at the festival on Saturday 24th June.
Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed and co took to the stage for an epic 24-song set, which spanned across the band's four decade-long career.
And they even turned up on time, stunning critics who thought the Worthy Farm crowd would have a long wait after Lizzo's Pyramid Stage set!
Opening with the Appetite For Destruction song It's So Easy, Axl thrilled crowds by declaring during Welcome To The Jungle: "Do you know where you are? You're in the jungle, Glastonbury!"
The set took a trip through the band's back catalogue, including Mr Brownstone and Rocket Queen from Appetite, Double Talkin' Jive from Use Your Illusion I, Estranged from its partner Use Your Illusion II, and coming right up to date with the 2021 single Absurd.
GNR played UK Subs' Down On The Farm, a track from their punk covers album The Spaghetti Incident? and even slotted in a version of Slither by Slash and Duff's side project Velvet Revolver.
The "silky smooth voice" of Duff had an airing on a cover of the Stooges classic TV Eye, and while Axl announced that "We're helping a certain individual celebrate the 50th anniversary of this song...", GNR's version of Live And Let Die didn't see a guest appearance from Sir Paul McCartney - despite the former Beatle being spotted on the festival site earlier in the day.
Phone torches were held aloft for he epic rock ballad November Rain and for the finale of Paradise City, Axl Rosebrought out Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, claiming "You can never have too many guitars!"
Find out what went down during GNR's headline Glasto slot and what was on the setlist below.
READ MORE: Guns N' Roses kick off world tour in Abu Dhabi with live rarities and deep cuts
Guns N' Roses' Glastonbury setlist on Sat 24th June 2023:
- It's So Easy
- Bad Obsession
- Chinese Democracy
- Slither
- Welcome To The Jungle
- Mr Brownstone
- Pretty Tied Up
- Double Talkin' Jive
- Estranged
- Live And Let Die
- Reckless Life
- TV Eye
- Down On The Farm
- Rocket Queen
- Absurd
- Civil War
- You Could Be Mine (followed by band intros and a solo from Slash)
- Sweet Child O'Mine
- November Rain
- Patience
- Hard Skool
- Knockin' On Heaven's Door
- Nightrain
- Paradise City (with Dave Grohl)
READ MORE: Why does Slash from Guns N' Roses always wear a hat?
Guns N' Roses - Finale
READ MORE: How did Guns N' Roses come up with their name?