How well do you know your Guns N'Roses lyrics?

9 April 2021, 08:00 | Updated: 9 April 2021, 15:39

Axl Rose and one of his best-known lyrics. But which song is it from?
Axl Rose and one of his best-known lyrics. But which song is it from? Picture: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Think you know the words and wisdom of Axl Rose? Try our quiz.

The lyrics of Axl Rose elevated Guns N'Roses above the other rock acts in the late 1980s: his words could be controversial, thoughtful or even preposterous. But they were always a unique complement to the guitar theatrics of Slash, Duff, Buckethead and the other members of the classic LA rock band.

But how well do you remember the lyrics to some of GN'R's biggest hits? Have you memorised all the songs on Use Your Illusion volume I and II?

Try our quiz and see whether you're on the Nightrain outta here.

