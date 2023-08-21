Guns N' Roses tease new song The General

Axl Rose and Slash perform Glastonbury 2023. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Welcome To The Jungle rockers' latest track is expected to feature as a B-Side to their Perhaps single, which is out in October.

Guns N' Roses plan to release another song entitled The General.

The General will act as a B-side to the 7-inch vinyl version of the previously unveiled single Perhaps, set for release on 27th October this year.

Fans can pre-order the track, alongside other items on the Guns N' Roses UK merch site here.

Both tracks come from the band's Chinese Democracy era and represent their first release since their 2022 Hard Skool EP, which feature the title track and Absurd as well as live versions of You're Crazy and Don't Cry.

Watch the official video for Perhaps, which sees the band on their world tour dates:

Guns N' Roses - Perhaps (Official Music Video)

So far, Guns N' Roses fans have reacted favourably to Perhaps, with many calling it a "great song" and anticipating a new album.

Lee Friend wrote: "It's a great song. Bring on a new album soon."

Brandon Ray was enjoying a few of their recent bangers: "Absurd. Hard Skool. Perhaps. REPEAT."

Another fan agreed that the songs went so well together:

This year has seen the band take their classic line-up on huge dates around the world, including three shows in the UK this summer at Glastonburry Festival, Glasgow's Bellahouston Park and British Summer Time Hyde Park respectively.