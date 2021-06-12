Dave Grohl's broken leg and other rock stars who fell off stage

Remind yourself of some of the most unfortunate on-stage fails in rock. No-one was seriously harmed in the making of this feature.

Dave Grohl breaks his leg Big Dave Grohl - the stage is his kingdom. But sometimes, it bites back. On 12 June 2015, the Foo Fighters frontman hit the headlines when he accidentally fell off stage in Gothenburg, Sweden and got up and returned to finish his set. What followed was the news that Grohl had indeed badly broken his leg, and the band were forced to cancel several dates including their headline slot Glastonbury Festival 2015. During Grohl's recovery, he famously sat on a a custom made throne, which he subsequently lent to Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose, who sustained a foot injury in 2016. Dave Grohl performs on stage in a special throne, due to his broken leg, at Ziggodome, Amsterdam, Netherlands, 05 November 2015. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images A month later during a show in Boston, Grohl thanked his doctor for the work he'd done and invited Dr. Lew C. Schon, on stage to perform a solo rendition of Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes. He was pretty good!

Metallica's James Hetfield gets himself into a hole... literally Metallica played an unforgettable gig at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome in September 2017, but unfortunately the most memorable part of the set included an epic fall from their frontman. But, he didn't just trip or fall off stage. He managed to fall through an open trap door in the middle of the floor. And yet, the metal continued.

Eddie Vedder doesn't look before he leaps At a show in Italy in 2006, the Pearl Jam frontman attempted to leap over a stack of amps, but misjudged the jump and ended up flat on his face. Luckily, he's still Alive (geddit?). The incident was preserved for future generations to play over and over again on the Immagine In Cornice live DVD.

Steven Tyler - Love In An Elevataaaaaaagh The Aerosmith frontman is no stranger to toppling off the edge of the stage. One of the worst incidents was in 2009 at a show in South Dakota, when the singer was hospitalised with neck and head injuries. Ouch. …and again in New Orleans.

Bono worries health and safety For over thirty years now, Bono's eagerness to get closer to his audience has seen him come a cropper… and sometimes climb up the scaffolding, only to get stuck. He's also fallen off stage many, many times. Maybe he shouldn't stand so close to The Edge (ha ha ha).

The Edge takes a tumble too The U2 guitarist should maybe watch where he's going as he stepped off the...erm...edge of the stage in Vancouver in 2015.

Chris Martin gets over-enthusiastic The Coldplay singer bruises his ego, if not his bum, while performing onstage in Canada in 2008.

Axl Rose is Knockin' On Heaven's Door During a Guns N'Roses show in Colombia in 2010, the singer trotted across the huge stage to get a better look at the cheap seats, skidded and landed on his backside. He took it in good humour and - better still - kept his hat on.