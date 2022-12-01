Guns N' Roses to Headline BST Hyde Park 2023: How to buy tickets

Guns N' Roses are set to play a headline show at BST Hyde Park next year . Picture: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Welcome To The Jungle rockers will play a headline show at the London festival. Find out how to get tickets.

Guns N' Roses are set to headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2023.

The legendary rockers - who are currently performing as their classic line-up, will top the bill at the London festival on Friday 30th June in what will be their first show of the year.

Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed and co join a list of iconic names for the concert series next year, including Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Billy Joel and Pink.

Find out everything you need to know about the concert series so far, including when they play, who's on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

One of the most legendary rock bands on the planet, @gunsnroses, are heading to BST Hyde Park for a massive show, Friday 30 June 2023! Full lineup TBA 🎸 pic.twitter.com/ARolxwFhI1 — BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) December 1, 2022

When are Guns N' Roses playing BST Hyde Park 2023?

Guns N' Roses headline BST Hyde Park on 30th June 2022.

When do Guns N' Roses BST Hyde Park Park tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Guns N' Roses at BST Hyde Park go on sale on Wednesday 7th December. Pre-sales start on 5th November.

Visit bst-hydepark.com for more.

Who’s supporting Guns N' Roses at BST Hyde Park line-up?

The full line-up for Guns N' Roses at BST Hyde Park is yet to be announced.

What are the stage times for Guns N' Roses at BST Hyde Park?

The stage times will be published closer to the time of the event.

Bruce Springsteen is among the acts confirmed for BST Hyde Park 2023 so far. Picture: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

Who else is headlining BST Hyde Park 2023?

See the full BST Hyde Park line-up so far is as follows:

Saturday 24th June: P!nk

Sunday 25th June: P!nk

Friday 30th June: Guns N' Roses

Saturday 1st July: Take That

Sunday 2nd July: BLACKPINK

Thursday 6th July: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Friday 7th July: Billy Joel

Saturday 8th July: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

2022’s BST Hyde Park saw three monumental weekends of music with epic performances from Elton John, Adele, The Rolling Stones, Eagles, Pearl Jam and Duran Duran all topping the bill.

