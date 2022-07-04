The Rolling Stones play incredible age-defying set at BST Hyde Park

The Rolling Stones played BST Hyde Park on 3rd July 2022. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Rolling Stones played the second of their two dates at London's BST Hyde Park on Sunday. Find out what went down here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Rolling Stones played their second night at BST Hyde Park this Sunday (3rd July).

After a nostalgic return to London last week, the Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood came back for another epic set at the historic London park as part of their SIXTY tour.

Support came in the form of special guests Courtney Barnett and Sam Fender, who played a selection of their breakthrough hits in the British sun.

The Rolling Stones at BST Hyde Park on 3rd July 2022. Picture: Lou Morris/Press

READ MORE - The Rolling Stones at BST Hyde Park: Dates, support acts, set times, tickets and more

Following a tribute to their beloved drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August 2021, the legendary rockers launched into Get Off of My Cloud, before playing 19th Nervous Breakdown, Tumbling Dice and Out Of Time.

Giving Angie its tour debut, Mick led an emotional but assured performance of You Can't Always Get What You Want, before the band aired their cover of Bob Dylan's Like a Rolling Stone.

As is customary, Mick took a break while Keef came up front to show off his vocals on You Got The Silver and Happy, before the band launched into Miss You and Hyde Park rang out with 'Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh's.

Gimme Shelter gave the band the opportunity to make a political statement, flashing up images of war-torn Ukraine set against the country's national flag. Mick also took the opportunity to work the runway, riffing off the stellar vocals of their backing singer as the iconic 1969 track reached its crescendo.

Despite the legendary frontman still recovering from contracting COVID a week before, he leapt and bounced all over the stage, only stopping to catch his breath between tracks.

Mick Jagger shows off his moves at BST Hyde Park. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Perhaps unsurprisingly, The Stones' encore provided some of the most iconic moments of the night, with Sympathy for the Devil only topped by an exhilarating performance of (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction.

The Rolling Stones' return to Hyde Park was an unmissable moment, with the band proving once again how incredible they are on stage.

The recent loss of Charlie Watts is an all too unwelcome reminder that there won't be many more moments with living legends such as these. However, Mick, Keith and Ronnie are living proof that there's always more gigs to see and more life to be lived yet!

The Rolling Stones' BST Hyde Park setlist on 3rd July 2022:

Charlie Watts Tribute

Get Off of My Cloud 19th Nervous Breakdown Tumbling Dice Out of Time Angie (tour debut) You Can't Always Get What You Want Like a Rolling Stone (Bob Dylan cover) (tour debut) You Got Me Rocking (tour debut) Honky Tonk Women (followed by band introductions) You Got the Silver (Keith Richards on lead vocals) Happy (Keith Richards on lead vocals) Miss You Midnight Rambler Paint It Black Start Me Up Gimme Shelter Jumpin' Jack Flash

Encore:

18. Sympathy for the Devil

19. (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

READ MORE How The Rolling Stones get their iconic logo