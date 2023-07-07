Billy Joel at BST Hyde Park 2023: stage times, support acts & more

Billy Joel is set to headline BST Hyde Park in 2023. Picture: Press/Myrna Suarez

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary musician is set to play a headline set at the festival this week. Fins out when you can expect him on stage.

Billy Joel is set to headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

The legendary singer-songwriter is set to top the bill at the London festival on Friday 7th July 2023, marking his only European appearance of the year.

Find out everything you need to know about the concert series so far and how to buy tickets.

When is Billy Joel playing BST Hyde Park 2023?

Billy Joel headlines BST Hyde Park on 7th July 2022.

Who’s on the line-up with Billy Joel?

Billy Joel will be joined on the line-up by:

DARYL HALL

NATASHA BEDINGFIELD

BOWEN * YOUNG

RUMER

REMEMBER MONDAY

BRAD HEIDI

JON MUQ

SOPHIA ALEXA

ALYSSA BONAGURA

When is Billy Joel on stage at BST Hyde Park?

Billy Joel takes to the stage from 8.20pm - 10.20pm.

Are Billy Joel BST Hyde Park tickets still on sale?

Unfortunately tickets for Billy Joel at BST are SOLD OUT. Visit bst-hydepark.com for more.

Bruce Springsteen is one of the acts confirmed for BST Hyde Park so far. Picture: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

Who is on the BST Hyde Park 2023 lineup?

The BST Hyde Park is as follows:

Saturday 24th June: P!nk

Sunday 25th June: P!nk

Friday 30th June: Guns N' Roses

Saturday 1st July: Take That

Sunday 2nd July: BLACKPINK

Thursday 6th July: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Friday 7th July: Billy Joel

Saturday 8th July: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Sunday 9th July: Lana Del Rey

The announcement comes ahead of the release of one of the most recognised concert films of all time, Live At Yankee Stadium.

The film, which showcases his 1980 performance, will come to cinemas for a special two-night global fan event via Trafalgar Releasing on Wednesday 5th and Sunday 9th October.

2022’s BST Hyde Park saw three monumental weekends of music with epic performances from Elton John, Adele, The Rolling Stones, Eagles, Pearl Jam and Duran Duran all topping the bill.