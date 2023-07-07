Billy Joel at BST Hyde Park 2023: stage times, support acts & more
7 July 2023, 15:00 | Updated: 7 July 2023, 17:21
The legendary musician is set to play a headline set at the festival this week. Fins out when you can expect him on stage.
Listen to this article
Billy Joel is set to headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park.
The legendary singer-songwriter is set to top the bill at the London festival on Friday 7th July 2023, marking his only European appearance of the year.
Find out everything you need to know about the concert series so far and how to buy tickets.
When is Billy Joel playing BST Hyde Park 2023?
Billy Joel headlines BST Hyde Park on 7th July 2022.
Who’s on the line-up with Billy Joel?
Billy Joel will be joined on the line-up by:
- DARYL HALL
- NATASHA BEDINGFIELD
- BOWEN * YOUNG
- RUMER
- REMEMBER MONDAY
- BRAD HEIDI
- JON MUQ
- SOPHIA ALEXA
- ALYSSA BONAGURA
When is Billy Joel on stage at BST Hyde Park?
Billy Joel takes to the stage from 8.20pm - 10.20pm.
Are Billy Joel BST Hyde Park tickets still on sale?
Unfortunately tickets for Billy Joel at BST are SOLD OUT. Visit bst-hydepark.com for more.
Who is on the BST Hyde Park 2023 lineup?
The BST Hyde Park is as follows:
- Saturday 24th June: P!nk
- Sunday 25th June: P!nk
- Friday 30th June: Guns N' Roses
- Saturday 1st July: Take That
- Sunday 2nd July: BLACKPINK
- Thursday 6th July: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
- Friday 7th July: Billy Joel
- Saturday 8th July: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
- Sunday 9th July: Lana Del Rey
