P!nk at BST Hyde Park 2023: Gwen Stefani announced as special guest

Gwen Stefani is joining Pink at BST Hyde Park 2023. Picture: 1. Ebru Yildiz 2 Jamie Nelson

By Jenny Mensah

The global pop icon will be joined by the former No Doubt singer for the 10th anniversary of BST Hyde Park. Find out how to buy tickets.

P!nk is set to headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park next year.

The legendary pop star is set to top the bill at the London festival on Saturday 24th June and Sunday 25th June, as part of her 2023 Summer Carnival Tour.

Find out everything you need to know about the concert series so far, who's joining her as a special guest below.

When is Pink playing BST Hyde Park 2023?

P!nk headlines BST Hyde Park on 24th and 25th June 2022.

Who’s supporting Pink at BST Hyde Park line-up?

Gwen Stefani has been confirmed as a special guest for P!nk at BST, joining the global superstar on both Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th June.

Speaking of the announcement, the Holla Back Girl singer said: “I don’t think I would ever be me without the incredible musical influences of the UK. I am so excited to be back! This is going to be an amazing show”.

Gwen Stefani is will be the special guest at P!nk's BST Hyde Park shows. Picture: Jamie Nelson

When do Pink's BST Hyde Park Park tickets go on sale?

Tickets are on sale now. Visit bst-hydepark.com for more.

What are the stage times for Pink at BST Hyde Park?

The stage times will be published closer to the time of the event.

Who else is headlining BST Hyde Park 2023?

The BST Hyde Park line-up so far is as follows:

Saturday 24th June: P!nk

Sunday 25th June: P!nk

Saturday 1st July: Take That

Sunday 2nd July: BLACKPINK

Friday 7th July 2023: Billy Joel

Thursday 6th July: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Saturday 8th July: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Bruce Springsteen is among the acts confirmed for BST Hyde Park 2023 so far. Picture: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

2022’s BST Hyde Park saw three monumental weekends of music with epic performances from Elton John, Adele, The Rolling Stones, Eagles, Pearl Jam and Duran Duran all topping the bill.

