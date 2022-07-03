Adele rounds off two nights at BST Hyde Park with world class career-spanning set

On Air Now
3 July 2022, 13:36 | Updated: 3 July 2022, 14:29
The Easy On Me singer played two homecoming dates at the iconic London Park. Get the full setlists here.
Adele played the second of two dates at at London's BST Hyde Park last night (2nd July).
After a triumphant return to London on Friday, the global superstar came back the following day to delight a fresh batch of fans on what was the same day as the London Pride parade.
Find out what went down and what she played on the setlist.
After support from an all-female line-up, which included Gabrielle, Adele took to the Great Oak Stage showcasing a 19-track headline set.
"It has been an absolute pleasure to be here this weekend," she told the crowd. "There’s no place like London in the summer. I can’t wait to come back. I love coming home. And happy Pride!”
Kicking off her set with Hello, the star performed several highly-acclaimed tracks from her four albums, 19, 21, 25 and 30, including I Drink Wine, Set Fire To The Rain, Skyfall and Someone Like You.
The 34-year-old also had fun with the crowd, launching t-shirt cannons into the audience, each coming with a £50 note for fans to treat themselves.
During her When We Were Young single, Adele wrapped herself in a Pride flag, which she had borrowed from two fans earlier that day in return for drinks tokens. The lucky fans were also upgraded to the diamond section of the gig and eventually to the front row, where their flag was returned to them by the singer herself.
Adele brought her incredible two-hour show to a thrilling end with a fireworks show as she belted out her final song, Love Is A Game.
Encore:
17. When We Were Young
18. Love Is a Game
The previous night saw Adele give an equally polished performance, which saw her play I'll Be Waiting and Rumour Has It for the first time since 2017, All I Ask for the first time since 2016, before giving her Oh My God song its live debut.
Encore:
17. When We Were Young
18. Love Is a Game