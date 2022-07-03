Adele rounds off two nights at BST Hyde Park with world class career-spanning set

Adele plays second night at BST Hyde Park. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Easy On Me singer played two homecoming dates at the iconic London Park. Get the full setlists here.

Adele played the second of two dates at at London's BST Hyde Park last night (2nd July).

After a triumphant return to London on Friday, the global superstar came back the following day to delight a fresh batch of fans on what was the same day as the London Pride parade.

Find out what went down and what she played on the setlist.

After support from an all-female line-up, which included Gabrielle, Adele took to the Great Oak Stage showcasing a 19-track headline set.

"It has been an absolute pleasure to be here this weekend," she told the crowd. "There’s no place like London in the summer. I can’t wait to come back. I love coming home. And happy Pride!”

Kicking off her set with Hello, the star performed several highly-acclaimed tracks from her four albums, 19, 21, 25 and 30, including I Drink Wine, Set Fire To The Rain, Skyfall and Someone Like You.

The 34-year-old also had fun with the crowd, launching t-shirt cannons into the audience, each coming with a £50 note for fans to treat themselves.

Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele

During her When We Were Young single, Adele wrapped herself in a Pride flag, which she had borrowed from two fans earlier that day in return for drinks tokens. The lucky fans were also upgraded to the diamond section of the gig and eventually to the front row, where their flag was returned to them by the singer herself.

Adele brought her incredible two-hour show to a thrilling end with a fireworks show as she belted out her final song, Love Is A Game.

See Adele's setlist at BST Hyde Park on 2nd July 2022:

Hello I Drink Wine I'll Be Waiting Rumour Has It Water Under the Bridge One and Only Skyfall Send My Love (To Your New Lover) Easy on Me All I Ask Make You Feel My Love (Bob Dylan cover) Someone Like You Oh My God Set Fire to the Rain Hold On Rolling in the Deep

Encore:

17. When We Were Young

18. Love Is a Game

The previous night saw Adele give an equally polished performance, which saw her play I'll Be Waiting and Rumour Has It for the first time since 2017, All I Ask for the first time since 2016, before giving her Oh My God song its live debut.

Adele's setlist at BST Hyde Park on 1st July 2022:

Hello I Drink Wine I'll Be Waiting (first time since 2017) Rumour Has It (first time since 2017) Water Under the Bridge One and Only Skyfall (Restarted due to Adele calling security to help with audience) Send My Love (To Your New Lover) Easy on Me All I Ask (first time since 2016) Make You Feel My Love (Bob Dylan cover) Someone Like You Oh My God (live debut) Set Fire to the Rain Hold On Rolling in the Deep

Encore:

17. When We Were Young

18. Love Is a Game