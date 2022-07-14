Bruce Springsteen to headline BST Hyde Park 2023

Bruce Springsteen is set to play BST Hyde Park 2023. Picture: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Springsteen and The E Street Band will come to Hyde Park next year. Find out what dates he's playing and how to buy tickets.

Bruce Springsteen has been confirmed for BST Hyde Park 2023.

The Born To Run legend will take to the London park with the E Street Band on two dates on 6th and 8th July next year in what will be in his BST debut.

Find out everything we know about the dates and when to buy tickets.

What are Bruce Springsteen's BST Hyde Park dates?

Bruce Springsteen will play BST Hyde Park on Thursday 6th and Saturday 8th July 2023.

When do Bruce Springsteen BST Hyde Park tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Bruce Springsteen go on general sale on Thursday 21st July from 9am.

American Express cardmembers get the first access to tickets with the Amex presale, which tales place on Friday 15th July from 9am here.

Springsteen is the first act confirmed for BST Hyde Park 2023 in what will be the festival's 10th anniversary.

The London dates will form part of Springsteen and The E Street Band’s much-anticipated 2023 international tour, which will also see them play Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium on Tuesday 30th May and Villa Park on Friday 16th June.

The tour will be the first they've gone on together since 2016’s 14 month long The River Tour, which rounded off in Australia back in 2017.

This year's BST Hyde Park included stellar headline performances from the likes of Eagles, Adele, The Rolling Stones and Pearl Jam.

