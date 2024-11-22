Fontaines D.C. at London's Alexandra Palace: Stage times, support & more

Fontaines D.C will play two dates at London's Ally Pally. Picture: Theo Cottle

The Dublin rockers bring their Romance tour to London with two dates London's Alexandra Palace.

Fontaines D.C. have officially kicked off their Romance UK & Ireland tour dates.

After a blistering set at The Halls in Wolverhampton this Wednesday (20th November), Grian Chatten, Tom Coll, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan III and Carlos O'Connell will celebrate their acclaimed fourth studio album with two nights at London's Alexandra Palace this weekend.

Find out everything you need to know about the dates below including who joins them on support, what time you can expect them on stage and if you can still get tickets.

What dates do Fontaines D.C. play Alexandra Palace?

Fontaines D.C. play two headline dates at Alexandra Palace on Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd November.

Who's supporting Fontaines D.C. at Alexandra Palace?

Support for their 2024 dates comes from Brooklyn rockers DIIV and North London's Sorry.

What are Fontaines D.C.'s stage times at Alexandra Palace?

7pm - DIIV

7.50pm - Sorry

9pm - Fontaines D.C.

What will Fontaines D.C. play on their setlist?

Fontaines will no doubt treat fans to much-loved tracks from across their four studio albums with an emphasis on their their most recent album Romance.

See their setlist at The Halls on 20th November:

Romance

Jackie Down the Line

Televised Mind

A Lucid Dream

Roman Holiday

Big Shot

Death Kink

(Due to a medical emergency in the crowd, the band left the stage after this song for a few minutes.)

Sundowner

Big

Here's the Thing

Bug

Horseness Is the Whatness

Nabokov

Boys in the Better Land

Favourite

In the Modern World

I Love You

Starburster

Fontaines D.C. - Starburster (Official Video)

Can you still get tickets for Fontaines D.C. at Alexandra Palace?

Tickets for Fontaines D.C. at Alexandra Palace are sold out. Keep checking the Twickets wesbite in case any pop up.

