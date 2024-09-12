Liam Gallagher hits out at Fontaines D.C. after band say they don't "give a s***" about an Oasis reunion

12 September 2024, 16:39 | Updated: 12 September 2024, 16:41

Liam Gallagher with Fontaines D.C. inset
Liam Gallagher with Fontaines D.C. inset. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty, Eimear Lynch

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman blasted the band's dress sense on X and exclaimed he's seen "better dressed roadies".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has hit out at Fontaines D.C. and their sense of style on social media amid their lack of enthusiasm over an Oasis reunion.

Guitarist Carlos O’Connell and bassist Conor Deegan III were recently quizzed on their thoughts about the Manchester band getting back together and weren't shy in their response.

“I couldn’t really give a shit, to be honest,” O’Connell told Studio Brussel about the subject, while Deegan added: "I’m not excited about it either, to be honest. I feel like we get caught in the last era – like the ’10s – and into such a nostalgic thing that we’re forgetting to make new things."

He added: "I feel like what we were wanting to do with this record [Romance] anyway was to look into the future and make new things… So for Oasis to reform at this moment for us is really annoying."

Fontaines D.C. over de Oasis-reünie | LIVE LIVE

Fontaines D.C. 🤝❌ Oasis Fontaines D.C. stelde hun gloednieuwe plaat ‘Romance’ voor tijdens een exclusieve Studio Brussel-showcase. Kirsten Lemaire kon ook met de band spreken over hun nieuwste album, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX en de Oasis-reünie. Al waren ze over dat laatste niet heel enthousiast. 👀 Bekijk het volledige interview en de highlights van de exclusieve show via VRT MAX: https://vrtmx.be/LIVELIVEFontainesDC

Posted by Studio Brussel on Wednesday, September 11, 2024

READ MORE:

Now it appears that Liam Gallagher has hit back and made digs at the band's sartorial style in the process.

At one fan's suggestion that the Dublin rockers could support Oasis on their dates, Liam ranted: ":F*** them little sp***bubbles I’ve seen better dressed ROADIES".

Though another follower said they thought the band were great, Liam added: "They look like a s*** EMF".

When another fan shared a snippet of the interview in question, the Manchester rocker went another step to emphasise that he wasn't a fan of their look, replying: "State of em".

While it's not looking too good when it comes to the Dublin outfir supporting the Gallagher brothers as of now, there's plenty of ways to see the four-piece on tour supporting their third studio album.

After a stand-out performance at Glastonbury Festival's Park Stage this year, the band - completed by frontman Grian Chatten, guitarist Conor Curley and drummer Tom Coll - will embark on a string of dates, which include two shows at London's Alexandra Palace, three dates at Manchester's Aviva studios and two homecoming gigs at Dublin 3Arena.

They'll be joined on the tour by special guests DIIV and Sorry.

See Fontaines D.C. 2024 UK. & Ireland dates:

  • 20th November 2024: Wolverhampton – The Halls
  • 22nd November 2024: London – Alexandra Palace
  • 23rd November 2024: London - Alexandra Palace
  • 24th November 2024: Cardiff – Utilita Arena
  • 26th November 2024: Plymouth – Pavilions
  • 27th November 2024: Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena
  • 29th November 2024: Manchester – Aviva Studios
  • 30th November 2024: Manchester – Aviva Studios
  • 1st December 2024: Manchester – Aviva Studios
  • 3rd December 2024: Leeds – First Direct Arena
  • 4th December 2024: Glasgow – OVO Hydro
  • 6th December 2024: Dublin – 3Arena
  • 7th December 2024: Dublin – 3Arena

The band will also be bury planning their own milestone show next year, preparing to play their biggest outdoor headline show to date at London's Finsbury Park on Saturday 5th July 2025.

The Favourite outfit will be supported on the day by special guests Australian punk rock band Amyl and the Sniffers and Belfast hip hop trio Kneecap, with more acts to be announced.

The band announced the news with a special video earlier this year, which sees them performing at the north London park.

Fontaines D.C. - Finsbury Park Announcement, 05 July 2025

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

READ MORE:

More on Liam Gallagher

See more More on Liam Gallagher

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher in 1995

Roll With It TikTok trend prompts biblical Liam Gallagher impressions

Oasis

Liam Gallagher in Manchester, 2009

50 of Liam Gallagher's best ever quotes

Liam Gallagher onstage at the O₂ Ritz in Manchester.

Watch Liam Gallagher perform an amazing live show in Manchester in 2019

Liam Gallagher answers his Most Googled Questions

WATCH: Liam Gallagher answers his most Googled questions

Noel Gallagher in the video for Little By Little by Oasis

QUIZ: Only Oasis mega fans know all the words to Little By Little

Quizzes