Liam Gallagher hits out at Fontaines D.C. after band say they don't "give a s***" about an Oasis reunion

12 September 2024, 16:39 | Updated: 12 September 2024, 16:41
The Oasis frontman blasted the band's dress sense on X and exclaimed he's seen "better dressed roadies".
Liam Gallagher has hit out at Fontaines D.C. and their sense of style on social media amid their lack of enthusiasm over an Oasis reunion.
Guitarist Carlos O’Connell and bassist Conor Deegan III were recently quizzed on their thoughts about the Manchester band getting back together and weren't shy in their response.
“I couldn’t really give a shit, to be honest,” O’Connell told Studio Brussel about the subject, while Deegan added: "I’m not excited about it either, to be honest. I feel like we get caught in the last era – like the ’10s – and into such a nostalgic thing that we’re forgetting to make new things."
He added: "I feel like what we were wanting to do with this record [Romance] anyway was to look into the future and make new things… So for Oasis to reform at this moment for us is really annoying."
Now it appears that Liam Gallagher has hit back and made digs at the band's sartorial style in the process.
At one fan's suggestion that the Dublin rockers could support Oasis on their dates, Liam ranted: ":F*** them little sp***bubbles I’ve seen better dressed ROADIES".
Fuck them little spunkbubbles I’ve seen better dressed ROADIES— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 12, 2024
Though another follower said they thought the band were great, Liam added: "They look like a s*** EMF".
They look like a shit EMF— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 12, 2024
When another fan shared a snippet of the interview in question, the Manchester rocker went another step to emphasise that he wasn't a fan of their look, replying: "State of em".
State of em— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 12, 2024
While it's not looking too good when it comes to the Dublin outfir supporting the Gallagher brothers as of now, there's plenty of ways to see the four-piece on tour supporting their third studio album.
After a stand-out performance at Glastonbury Festival's Park Stage this year, the band - completed by frontman Grian Chatten, guitarist Conor Curley and drummer Tom Coll - will embark on a string of dates, which include two shows at London's Alexandra Palace, three dates at Manchester's Aviva studios and two homecoming gigs at Dublin 3Arena.
They'll be joined on the tour by special guests DIIV and Sorry.
The band will also be bury planning their own milestone show next year, preparing to play their biggest outdoor headline show to date at London's Finsbury Park on Saturday 5th July 2025.
The Favourite outfit will be supported on the day by special guests Australian punk rock band Amyl and the Sniffers and Belfast hip hop trio Kneecap, with more acts to be announced.
The band announced the news with a special video earlier this year, which sees them performing at the north London park.
Fontaines D.C. - Finsbury Park Announcement, 05 July 2025
