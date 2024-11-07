Watch Barry Keoghan in Fontaines D.C's Bug video

Barry Keoghan and Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten. Picture: YouTube/Fontaines D.C., Matthew Baker/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Irish actor features in the the video for the Dublin rockers' single Bug, which is taken from their Romance album.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Barry Keoghan has featured in the video for Fontaines D.C.'s track Bug.

The Saltburn actor appears in the Dublin rockers' latest visuals, which have been adapted from the feature film, Bird, directed by Andrea Arnold.

Keoghan shows off his dancing skills once more for the gritty promo, which sees him prance around topless and party along with some members of the band.

Watch the video for Bug below:

Fontaines D.C. - Bug (Official Video)

Speaking about the collaboration, Fontaines D.C. explained: "Andrea Arnold was kind enough to cut up a sequence to our tune 'Bug' featuring Barry Keoghan playing the character Bug in her new movie Bird. Bug's a song rthat happened quickly and convinced everyone quicker."

Director Andrea Arnold said: "I've loved the Fontaines since I first heard them. Some music just sits in your bones like it always belonged, like you know it already, like it's part of you. It's why I asked to use 'Too Real' and 'A Hero's Death' for my Bird film. Their music felt like it belonged there in my world."

Bird is released in theaters across the US and UK this Friday the 8th of November and it will also have its Irish Premiere at @corkfilmfest on Friday.

Watch the official trailer for Bird below:

BIRD Official Trailer (2024)

READ MORE:

Meanwhile, Fontaines are set to wrap up the year a string of UK & Ireland dates to celebrate their Romance album.

Their string of shows, which includes two dates at London's Alexandra Palace, three dates at Manchester Aviva Studios and culminates in a duo of shows at Dublin 3Arena, will see the band joined by special guests DIIV and Sorry.

If that wasn't enough excitement for the band, next year they're set to play their biggest shows to-date, with a huge outdoor gigs at London's Finsbury Park on 5th July and Manchester's Wythenshawe Park on 15th August 2025.

Fontaines D.C. 2024 UK. & Ireland dates:

20th November 2024: Wolverhampton – The Halls

22nd November 2024: London – Alexandra Palace

23rd November 2024: London - Alexandra Palace

24th November 2024: Cardiff – Utilita Arena

26th November 2024: Plymouth – Pavilions

27th November 2024: Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

29th November 2024: Manchester – Aviva Studios

30th November 2024: Manchester – Aviva Studios

1st December 2024: Manchester – Aviva Studios

3rd December 2024: Leeds – First Direct Arena

4th December 2024: Glasgow – OVO Hydro

6th December 2024: Dublin – 3Arena

7th December 2024: Dublin – 3Arena

Fontaines clearly did something right, as their latest album was released to wide commercial and critical acclaim.

Sadly, it only debuted at number two on the UK albums chart, but it was hit by pretty stiff competition from Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet.

Still, that hasn't stopped the band from being praised widely, with everyone from Coldplay's Chris Martin to Elton John sharing their admiration for their sound.

"For me, you're the best band out there at the moment," said the I'm Still Standing singer. "Having watched you at Glastonbury, having heard the new album, you've just grown every album. You seem to have found your feet with this album in such a big way... it's a brilliant record."

He continued: "I think this album takes you – and I've been around for a long time – to a different level, and it's going to stay around for a long, long time.

"But what's more important about it: the music is really, really, really special. Congratulations on everything, Grian. It's bloody wonderful."

Meanwhile, Fontaines D.C. will embark on a string of dates this winter, which include two shows at London's Alexandra Palace, three dates at Manchester's Aviva studios and two homecoming dates at Dublin 3Arena.

They'll be joined on the tour by special guests DIIV and Sorry.

Next year, however, is set to be even bigger - as it'll see the Irish rockers play their biggest shows to date, with dates planned at London's Finsbury Park and Manchester's Wythenshawe Park 5th July 2025 and 15th August 2025 respectively.

See Fontaines D.C. 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

20th November 2024: Wolverhampton – The Halls

22nd November 2024: London – Alexandra Palace

23rd November 2024: London - Alexandra Palace

24th November 2024: Cardiff – Utilita Arena

26th November 2024: Plymouth – Pavilions

27th November 2024: Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

29th November 2024: Manchester – Aviva Studios

30th November 2024: Manchester – Aviva Studios

1st December 2024: Manchester – Aviva Studios

3rd December 2024: Leeds – First Direct Arena

4th December 2024: Glasgow – OVO Hydro

6th December 2024: Dublin – 3Arena

7th December 2024: Dublin – 3Arena

Fontaines D.C.'s 2025 UK dates: