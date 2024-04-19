Fontaines D.C. announce 2024 UK & Ireland Tour dates

Fontaines D.C. will embark on UK & Ireland dates . Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Dublin post punk outfit will embark on dates this year to support their Romance album. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Fontaines D.C have announced UK and Ireland tour dates for 2024.

The Dublin outfit - comprised of Grian Chatten, Tom Coll, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan III and Carlos O'Connell - have confirmed their plans to tour their forthcoming album ROMANCE, out on 23rd August, with a tour.

The string of shows, which includes a date at London's Alexandra Palace and culminates in a show at Dublin 3Arena, will see the band joined by special guests DIIV and Sorry.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 26th April from 10 am BST and fans can be the first to gain access to tickets if they pre-order the new album on 23rd April by 3pm.

Tour.



Romance UK & Ireland tour 2024. Pre-order our new album by 3pm on 23rd April for first access to tickets. General sale begins 10am on Friday 26 April. See ya there. https://t.co/hnzoHaFfcj pic.twitter.com/PQuhH9lPC5 — Fontaines D.C. (@fontainesdublin) April 19, 2024

Fontaines D.C. 2024 UK. & Ireland dates:

20th November 2024: Wolverhampton – The Halls

22nd November 2024: London – Alexandra Palace

24th November 2024: Cardiff – Utilita Arena

26th November 2024: Plymouth – Pavilions

27th November 2024: Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

29th November 2024: Manchester – Aviva Studios

3rd December 2024: Leeds – First Direct Arena

4th December 2024: Glasgow – OVO Hydro

6th December 2024: Dublin – 3Arena

The news comes after the band announced the details of their fourth studio album, ROMANCE, and shared its first single, Starburster, which was inspired by frontman Grian Chatten suffering a panic attack

Watch its Aube Perrie-directed video below:

Fontaines D.C. - Starburster (Official Video)

Romance is released on 23rd August via XL. Pre-order it here.

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester and on DAB digital radio across the UK, online at radiox.co.uk, and Global Player, the official Radio X app.