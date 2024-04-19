Fontaines D.C. announce 2024 UK & Ireland Tour dates

19 April 2024, 16:22

Fontaines D.C.
Fontaines D.C. will embark on UK & Ireland dates . Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Dublin post punk outfit will embark on dates this year to support their Romance album. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Fontaines D.C have announced UK and Ireland tour dates for 2024.

The Dublin outfit - comprised of Grian Chatten, Tom Coll, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan III and Carlos O'Connell - have confirmed their plans to tour their forthcoming album ROMANCE, out on 23rd August, with a tour.

The string of shows, which includes a date at London's Alexandra Palace and culminates in a show at Dublin 3Arena, will see the band joined by special guests DIIV and Sorry.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 26th April from 10 am BST and fans can be the first to gain access to tickets if they pre-order the new album on 23rd April by 3pm.

Fontaines D.C. 2024 UK. & Ireland dates:

  • 20th November 2024: Wolverhampton – The Halls
  • 22nd November 2024: London – Alexandra Palace
  • 24th November 2024: Cardiff – Utilita Arena
  • 26th November 2024: Plymouth – Pavilions
  • 27th November 2024: Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena
  • 29th November 2024: Manchester – Aviva Studios
  • 3rd December 2024: Leeds – First Direct Arena
  • 4th December 2024: Glasgow – OVO Hydro
  • 6th December 2024: Dublin – 3Arena

The news comes after the band announced the details of their fourth studio album, ROMANCE, and shared its first single, Starburster, which was inspired by frontman Grian Chatten suffering a panic attack

Watch its Aube Perrie-directed video below:

Fontaines D.C. - Starburster (Official Video)

Romance is released on 23rd August via XL. Pre-order it here.

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester and on DAB digital radio across the UK, online at radiox.co.uk, and Global Player, the official Radio X app.

More Music News

The Beach Boys documentary poster

Watch the official trailer for The Beach Boys documentary on Disney+

Courtney Love in 2023 and the Hole rocker with Nirvana icon Kurt Cobain at the 1993 MTV Awards

Courtney Love opens up about the hate she received after Kurt Cobain died

Nirvana

Nothing But Thieves

Nothing But Thieves announce support acts for huge Cardiff and Leeds shows

Faithless announce dates for 2024

Faithless announce first live shows in eight years, over a year on from Maxi Jazz's passing