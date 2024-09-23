Elton John says Fontaines D.C. are "the best band out there at the moment"

The legendary piano man spoke to the band's frontman Grian Chatten on his Rocket Hour show.

Sir Elton John has hailed Fontaines D.C. as "the best band out there at the moment".

The 77-year-old music icon spoke to the band's frontman Grian Chatten for the latest edition of his Rocket Hour show podcast, where he praised the Irish rockers and their fourth studio album Romance.

"For me, you're the best band out there at the moment," said the I'm Still Standing singer. "Having watched you at Glastonbury, having heard the new album, you've just grown every album. You seem to have found your feet with this album in such a big way... it's a brilliant record."

He continued: "I think this album takes you – and I've been around for a long time – to a different level, and it's going to stay around for a long, long time.

"But what's more important about it: the music is really, really, really special. Congratulations on everything, Grian. It's bloody wonderful."

Elton John may be full of praise for the Irish band, but one musician who isn't too impressed by them at the moment is Liam Gallagher.

It all started when two members of the Irish band were asked about their thoughts guitarist Carlos O’Connell and bassist Conor Deegan III were quizzed on their thoughts about an Oasis reunion and weren't too shy on their response.

“I couldn’t really give a shit, to be honest,” O’Connell told Studio Brussel about the subject, while Deegan added: "I’m not excited about it either, to be honest. I feel like we get caught in the last era – like the ’10s – and into such a nostalgic thing that we’re forgetting to make new things."

He added: "I feel like what we were wanting to do with this record [Romance] anyway was to look into the future and make new things… So for Oasis to reform at this moment for us is really annoying."

Shortly after Gallagher hit back at the Dublin rockers and made digs at the band's sartorial choices in the process.

At one fan's suggestion that the Dublin rockers could support Oasis on their dates, Liam ranted: ":F*** them little sp***bubbles I’ve seen better dressed ROADIES".

Fuck them little spunkbubbles I’ve seen better dressed ROADIES — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 12, 2024

After follower said they thought the band were great, Liam doubled down: "They look like a s*** EMF".

They look like a shit EMF — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 12, 2024

The In The Modern World rockers will embark on a string of dates this Winter, which include two shows at London's Alexandra Palace, three dates at Manchester's Aviva studios and two homecoming dates at Dublin 3Arena.

They'll be joined on the tour by special guests DIIV and Sorry.

See Fontaines D.C. 2024 UK. & Ireland dates:

20th November 2024: Wolverhampton – The Halls

22nd November 2024: London – Alexandra Palace

23rd November 2024: London - Alexandra Palace

24th November 2024: Cardiff – Utilita Arena

26th November 2024: Plymouth – Pavilions

27th November 2024: Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

29th November 2024: Manchester – Aviva Studios

30th November 2024: Manchester – Aviva Studios

1st December 2024: Manchester – Aviva Studios

3rd December 2024: Leeds – First Direct Arena

4th December 2024: Glasgow – OVO Hydro

6th December 2024: Dublin – 3Arena

7th December 2024: Dublin – 3Arena

