Foals confirm release date of Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 2

Foals. Picture: Press

Yannis Philippakis and co have shared the release date for the second part of their two-part album.

Foals have announced the release date of Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 2.

Yannis Philippakis and co have taken to social media to share a new teaser from the project and to confirm the record will be slated for 18 October 2019.

The album is the second half of their two-part album, and follows Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1, which was released on 8 March this year.

Speaking to Radio X about the gaming inspired the album title, Yannis said: "I think it's from a Nintendo save screen and I came across the phrase maybe a year or two ago".

Watch him explain all in our video:

The critically acclaimed album has since been recognised among the Mercury Prize nominations for 2019, alongside IDLES' Joy as an Act of Resistance, The 1975's A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships and Fontaines D.C.'s Dogrel.

Also up for the album of the year is Anna Calvi with Hunter, Serge Kasabian collaborator Little Simz for her Grey Area album and Liam Gallagher support act slowthai for Nothing Great About Britain.

Foals made a triumphant return to Oxfordshire, for their first gig in the county in four years at Truck Festival.

Ahead of their homecoming show, the What Went Down rockers played a surprise set at Glastonbury 2019, playing the festival's famous Park stage.

The band had been hotly rumoured to be performing at Worthy Farm, and they confirmed the rumours as true when the Oxford band took to the Park Stage just after 6pm.

Watch Foals answer their Most Googled Questions here:

VIDEO: How tall is Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis?