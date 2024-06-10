Liam Gallagher considers (What's The Story) Morning Glory? anniversary tour

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman was asked about the possibility of embarking on an anniversary tour for Oasis' second album.

Liam Gallagher has discussed whether he'll tour for the 30th anniversary of Oasis' (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

The Manchester rocker currently on his tiur dates, which mark 30 years of Definitely Maybe, with two more shows remaining at The O2, London this week, before he heads to his hometown of Manchester.

When asked if he'd consider doing the same for the band's sophomore album, which will reach its 30 year milestone next year, the Supersonic singer suggested it could happen, telling a fan on X that there's: "F*** all else to do."

(What's The Story) Morning Glory? was originally released on 2nd October 2025 and included the singles Roll With It, Wonderwall, Don't Look Back in Anger, Some Might Say, CastNo Shadow, She's Electric, Morning Glory and Champagne Supernova.

In the United Kingdom, the album sold a record-breaking 345,000 copies in its first week, before going on to spend 10 weeks at number one on the UK Albums Chart.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has been treating fans to a trip down memory lane by playing songs from Oasis' debut as well as B-sides from the era.

The dates are going down a storm, but when one fan quizzed Liam what he'd do if his brother Noel showed up to any of the dates, he joked: "We have a little cresh backstage for the little people ball pool and coloring books and stuffs he could hang out there until we have finished (sic)".

Despite his jibes, Liam has paid tribute to his older brother at each gig, dedicating his cover of the Noel-sung B-side Half The World Away to him.

Watch him perform the track in Sheffield below:

Liam Gallagher - Half The World Away at Sheffield Arena

His tribute may be a little bit back-handed, however, with Liam telling audiences in Cardiff: "Right then. So I'm gonna dedicate this next tune to my little brother, who's still playing hard to get, but that's all right."

"But word on the street was he was spotted in a really posh chocolate shop," he added. "One of those Thorntons... buying some chocolates, so you never know. D'you know what I mean?"

Liam's Definitely Maybe tour continues with four homecoming shows at Manchester's Co-op Live and a pair each at Glasgow OVO Hydro and Dublin 3Arena.

The anniversary shows will also see him play TRNSMT Festival and VITAL Festival in Belfast, before playing a duo of headline sets at Reading and Leeds 2024.

Liam Gallagher's remaining 30th anniversary Definitely Maybe 2024 tour:

Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

