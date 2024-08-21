Liam Fray on Oasis' Definitely Maybe: "Every single song stands the test of time"

Liam Fray talks Oasis debut album Definitely Maybe. Picture: Dawn Fletcher-Park/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Courteeners frontman has relived his memories of Oasis' Definitely Maybe album and said he wishes he was older when Supersonic debuted.

Liam Fray wishes he was a few years older to have truly experienced the birth of Oasis and their Definitely Maybe album.

Asked his memories of the album as it approaches its 30th anniversary on 24th August 1994, he told Radio X's Dan O'Connell on The Evening Show: "So I was 10, 11 for [Oasis' second studio album What's the Story] Morning Glory, but you couldn't escape [it]."

"I remember Wonderwall on the radio," he went on. "and I remember this very, very clearly. I'd just been able to sit in the front of the car with my dad, but I remember thinking that I'd never really heard that thing or it never really done that to me [...] but I said early on to a friend I would have loved to have been just five or six years older and when you first heard Supersonic".

He added: "What that would have been like to have been going out to clubs and going to gigs and then hearing Supersonic. Where does that sit? Because it must have gone 'BOOF'.

"I remember getting the 10 year anniversary of it and you got a DVD with it and I remember thinking - what was that 2004 - and I'd just started to do gigs [...] and I was thinking this album is 10 times bigger now than when it came out.

"How must must that feel? So for it to be 30 years, I mean... look. Every single song stands the test of time".

Fray also reflected on the Courteeners' St. Jude album and his feelings about it finally scoring a UK number one album.

The Middleton band's debut album - which included the singles Cavorting, What Took You So Long?, No You Didn't, No You Don't and their enduring indie anthem Not Nineteen Forever - reached number four on the UK Albums Chart when it was first released on 7th April 2008.

However, in 2023 the album hit the top spot due to its special edition anniversary re-issue.

Quizzed if the achievement changed how he felt about how the band were received over the years, the 39-year-old rocker mused: "The number one thing last year, it was, I think it was nice for all the other people involved. I think I probably let go of a lot of that because I’m here doing it."

However, Fray went on to went on to say how lucky regardless because many bands from his era weren't able to continue working.

"There are good bands that fall by the wayside," he added. "It’s not their fault. You know, they might not get this, or they might not get that. You have to have a lot of luck along the way.”

One thing Fray is proud of is the band's forthcoming album, Pink Cactus Cafe, and particularly his collaboration with the DMA'S.

The new album features contributions from friends of the band such as Brooke Combe, James and Ian Skelly (The Coral), Pixey, Charlie Salt (Blossoms), Ola Modupe-Ojo (Bipolar Sunshine), Theo Hutchcraft (Hurts) and of course the Aussie trio.

"I love them to pieces, you know," he gushed. "We go out for drinks, we go out for dinner."

On their collaboration on track number five on the album, The Beginning Of The End, he added: "That song will be one of many, that, because it was easy.

"It's hard because when you do an album, you're proud of it [all], but I love that song."

Pre-order Courteeners' Pick Cactus Cafe here.

Courteeners' Pink Cactus Cafe album artwork. Picture: Press

