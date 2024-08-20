Liam Fray reflects on Courteeners scoring a no.1 with St Jude album 15 years later

Liam Fray discusses Courteeners' St. Jude. Picture: Radio X/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Courteeners frontman told Radio X's Dan O'Connell he was more happy for everyone else associated with the album.

Liam Fray has reflected on how it felt to score a number one with St Jude last year.

Courteeners' debut - which included the singles Cavorting, What Took You So Long?, No You Didn't, No You Don't and their enduring indie anthem Not Nineteen Forever - reached number four on the UK Albums Chart when it was first released on 7th April 2008.

However 15 years after its initial release, the album hit the top spot due to its special edition anniversary re-issue in 2023.

At the time, the Middleton rockers celebrated the news with a post, which read: "Good things come to thems that wait."

Asked if the achievement changed how he felt about how Courteeners were received, he told Radio X's Dan O'Connell: "The number one thing last year, it was, I think it was nice for all the other people involved. I think I probably let go of a lot of that because I’m here doing it."

The Not Nineteen Forever went on to say he felt lucky regardless because many bands aren't able to continue working.

"There are good bands that fall by the wayside," he added. "It’s not their fault. You know, they might not get this, or they might not get that. You have to have a lot of luck along the way.”

Watch our full interview with Liam Fray on The Evening Show below:

Liam Fray on Courteeners' new album Pink Cactus Café

The band are set to release their seventh studio album Pink Cactus Cafe on 25th October this year and Liam revealed why he decided to work with so many artists for the first time - citing COVID as one of the main factors.

He revealed: "I know lockdown seems like ages ago, but it was that [thing of] being on my own and I thought, 'When I get out of this. I'm gonna make good on all those promises'.

He went on: 'Oh we'll do something together one day. Next time you're in the studio phone me up.' And then things happen, everybody's busy and I thought, 'No I'm locking all these people in.' And they all said yes.

"So thank you to them. I've not said that yet. Thank you to them all [...] because you've made a good record."

The new album features contributions from friends of the band such as Brooke Combe, James and Ian Skelly (The Coral), Pixey, Charlie Salt (Blossoms), Ola Modupe-Ojo (Bipolar Sunshine), Theo Hutchcraft (Hurts) and DMA'S.

Speaking of the Aussie trio, he gushed: "I love them to pieces, you know. We go out for drinks, we go out for dinner."

On their collaboration on track number five on the album, The Beginning Of The End, he added: "That song will be one of many, that, because it was easy.

"It's hard because when you do an album, you're proud of it [all], but I love that song."

Pre-order Courteeners' Pick Cactus Cafe here.

Courteeners - Pink Cactus Cafe album track listing:

Sweet Surrender (featuring Brooke Combe) Weekend Shy Of A Feeling Pink Cactus Cafe Where Are We Now? The Beginning Of The End (featuring DMA’S) Solitude of the Night Bus First Name Terms (featuring Pixey) Lu Lu Love You Any Less Bitten By Unseen Teeth The Unexpected Rise Of You And I (vinyl bonus track)

Meanwhile, Liam Fray and co are set to embark on a UK tour in November this year, with dates that include shows at Co-Op Live, Manchester and the O2 Academy Brixton.

They'll be joined by special guests DMA'S and Mystery Jets on selected dates, with the London support act still to be confirmed.

Tickets will go on general sale this Friday 19th July at 9am (BST) via gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Courteeners' 2024 UK tour dates: