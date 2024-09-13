Courteeners' Liam Fray says Oasis' reunion has made him "feel young again"

Courteeners' Liam Fray and Oasis brother Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Dawn Fletcher-Park/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Courteeners frontman has revealed that he wasn't privy to the Gallaghers' plans, but will 100 per cent be watching them at Heaton Park.

Liam Fray has talked about the impact of the Oasis reunion news and revealed it's made him feel "10 feet tall".

The Courteeners frontman and fellow Mancunian has spent time with Gallagher brothers over the years, but admitted he had no idea about their plans to get the Britpop band back together.

Asked if he knew about Liam and Noel burying the hatchet, Fray told NME: "Not really. I didn’t know about the Blossoms advert [ahead of their Heaton Park show], any of that – and I’m good pals with them. It was all kept very secretive."

The Not Nineteen Forever singer continued: "I always thought they would [reunite]… but when you hear it, you’re like, ‘F***ng hell, this is big.’ It made me feel young again.

"I’ve been in France for two weeks, and I was listening to Definitely Maybe on the way back. I got off that train feeling 10 feet tall – that’s what Oasis does to you. I was quite emotional about it."

Asked if he'd be going to Heaton Park next summer to witness the band's homecoming dates, Fray affirmed: "100 per cent, I will be there."

However, on whether or not he'll be asked to support during their shows Fray insists he knows just as much as anyone.

He added: "Supports and stuff, I don’t think any of that’s been talked about. Listen, they could ask whoever they want – it’s still going to be amazing."

Fray previously praised Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe tour dates and said the former Oasis frontman was as "good as ever".

"I went to see Liam at the Co-Op [Live in Manchester]," he told Radio X's Dan O'Connell on The Evening Show. "Just as good as ever. Better than ever, actually. Better than ever I would say. That's the best I've ever seen him."

Asked if Gallagher has been someone he's gone to for advice over the years, Fray replied: "Yeah, we've seen each other."

"We've had a few days," he laughed. "I've had a couple of days. We were at a wedding once that was very, very special... and yeah, it was good. I think I had some advice from him at some point, but it was a good weekend!"

Liam Fray on Courteeners' new album Pink Cactus Café

Meanwhile, Courteeners have unveiled a new single this week in Pink Cactus Cafe - the title track from their forthcoming album.

Watch the official visualiser for the dreamy track below:

Courteeners - Pink Cactus Café (Official Visualiser)

Fray said of the single: “I guess on a basic level, it’s about escape. Finding a bit of time for yourself. Trying to find that perfect place; the idea that things are better on holiday. It’s about the tea houses of Morocco, the beaches in Marseille, breakfast at home with a loved one...It’s the utopia, really. Does it really exist? Maybe not. Doesn’t stop us chasing it though, does it?”

Courteeners' Pink Cactus Cafe album artwork. Picture: Press

The new album, which is released on 25th October, features contributions from friends of the band such as DMA’S, Brooke Combe, James and Ian Skelly (The Coral), Pixey, Charlie Salt (Blossoms), Ola Modupe-Ojo (Bipolar Sunshine) and Theo Hutchcraft (Hurts).

Pre-order the album here

Courteeners - Pink Cactus Cafe album track listing:

Sweet Surrender (featuring Brooke Combe) Weekend Shy Of A Feeling Pink Cactus Cafe Where Are We Now? The Beginning Of The End (featuring DMA’S) Solitude of the Night Bus First Name Terms (featuring Pixey) Lu Lu Love You Any Less Bitten By Unseen Teeth The Unexpected Rise Of You And I (vinyl bonus track)

After a huge summer of shows including a massive headlining a 25,000 capacity show at Lytham Festival and a slot at TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow, Courteeners are due to play a series of headline arena dates this autumn.

The last few tickets are available here.

See Courteeners autumn 2024 tour:

Thu 14th Nov - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Fri 15th Nov - Manchester Co-Op Live - SOLD OUT

Sat 16th Nov - London 02 Academy Brixton - SOLD OUT

Thu 21st Nov - Leeds First Direct Arena

Fri 22nd Nov - Cardiff Utilita Arena

Sat 23rd Nov - Birmingham Utilita Arena

