Blossoms share To Do List (After The Breakup) single feat Findlay

Blossoms have shared their new single. Picture: Press

The Stockport five-piece have unveiled their brand new single and their first new material since 2022's Ribbon Around The Bomb album.

Blossoms have released their brand new single To Do List (After The Breakup).

The single features Stockport singer-songwriter Findlay and is produced by longtime collaborator and The Coral frontman James Kelly.

The track is the first new material to come from the five-piece since the release of their third chart-topping album, Ribbon Around The Bomb, which was released in April 2022.

To Do List (After The Breakup) (feat. Findlay)

The song is inspired by Rupi Kaur's poem of the same name, which is taken from her book Milk and Honey, which was first released in 2014.

Speaking about the new single the band's lead singer and lyricist Tom Ogden said: "We initially kicked the song around as a band in a way that we did when we first started - all in the round together at our rehearsal room. It’s something we’ve not really been able to do for a long time but it felt so natural and euphoric for the five of us! Some of the song’s DNA lies within the local Manchester bands we grew up listening to from our parents’ record collections, bands like New Order and James.

"Lyrically our songs have sometimes been inspired by books and short stories. Last January we came across the poem 'To Do List (After The Breakup)’ by Rupi Kaur and thought it captured the feeling of heartbreak so accurately and it struck a chord with us (literally!). We thought it was a great concept for a song and reached out to Rupi about using some of her words and she kindly gave us permission to use them. We had always imagined the track as a duet, so we got in touch with singer Findlay who’s work we’ve been fans of for years. She loved the song and was up for getting involved and that really was the final piece of the puzzle for us."