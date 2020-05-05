Blossoms to release isolation covers as album entitled Blossoms In Isolation

Blossoms perform My Swimming Brain in Isolation as they announce plans to release a Blossoms In Isolation album. Picture: Twitter/BlossomsBand

The Stockport five-piece have announced their plans to release an album of the covers they have created while in lockdown.

Blossoms are set to release an album of isolation covers entitled Blossoms In Isolation.

During the UK's lockdown measures, the Stockport five-piece have been sharing covers of tracks such as The Coral's Dreaming Of You and Tame Impala's The Less I Know The Better, and now they have announced their intentions to release them as a collection later this year.

Taking to Twitter the band wrote: "We'll be releasing all of our isolation covers over the next few weeks which will make up our 'Blossoms In Isolation' album also available later in the year on CD/Vinyl."

Tom Ogden and co also shared a lockdown version of their own song My Swimming Brain, which features on their Foolish Loving Spaces album.

The isolation version sees the Stockport band cleverly play anything from coins to a retro clock in order to achieve their desired sound

'My Swimming Brain (In Isolation)' is available to stream & download now from: https://t.co/dEQFcKotSm



We'll be releasing all of our isolation covers over the next few weeks which will make up our 'Blossoms In Isolation' album also available later in the year on CD/Vinyl. pic.twitter.com/lI7foum1mL — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) May 5, 2020

Like many other bands, Blossoms have been forced to postpone their live dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in March, the band - which also consists of Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - rescheduled their UK tour for new dates in August, writing: "Hiya. Obviously we were all gutted to have to postpone the rest of our March dates.

"These shows have now been rescheduled for August.

"Keep hold of your tickets as they'll remain valid for the new dates. We cant wait to see you all then."

Hiya. Obviously we were all gutted to have to postpone the rest of our March dates. These shows have now been rescheduled for August. Keep hold of your tickets as they’ll remain valid for the new dates. We cant wait to see you all then ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JUHEZ7lZ2Y — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) March 19, 2020

The band have also been announced for TRNMST 2021, with the festival announcing its new line-up this week after being forced to cancel its 2020 instalment due to the pandemic.

We’ll be playing @TRNSMTfest at Glasgow Green on the rescheduled date of Friday 9th July 2021. Tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates. For more information visit https://t.co/QlqTK3Klg3

#TRNSMT21 pic.twitter.com/WGhKx0izdV — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) May 4, 2020

