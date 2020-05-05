Blossoms to release isolation covers as album entitled Blossoms In Isolation

5 May 2020, 13:41 | Updated: 5 May 2020, 13:42

Blossoms perform My Swimming Brain in Isolation as they announce plans to release a Blossoms In Isolation album
Blossoms perform My Swimming Brain in Isolation as they announce plans to release a Blossoms In Isolation album. Picture: Twitter/BlossomsBand

The Stockport five-piece have announced their plans to release an album of the covers they have created while in lockdown.

Blossoms are set to release an album of isolation covers entitled Blossoms In Isolation.

During the UK's lockdown measures, the Stockport five-piece have been sharing covers of tracks such as The Coral's Dreaming Of You and Tame Impala's The Less I Know The Better, and now they have announced their intentions to release them as a collection later this year.

Taking to Twitter the band wrote: "We'll be releasing all of our isolation covers over the next few weeks which will make up our 'Blossoms In Isolation' album also available later in the year on CD/Vinyl."

Tom Ogden and co also shared a lockdown version of their own song My Swimming Brain, which features on their Foolish Loving Spaces album.

The isolation version sees the Stockport band cleverly play anything from coins to a retro clock in order to achieve their desired sound

WATCH: See Blossoms play a live session at Radio X

Like many other bands, Blossoms have been forced to postpone their live dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in March, the band - which also consists of Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - rescheduled their UK tour for new dates in August, writing: "Hiya. Obviously we were all gutted to have to postpone the rest of our March dates.

"These shows have now been rescheduled for August.

"Keep hold of your tickets as they'll remain valid for the new dates. We cant wait to see you all then."

The band have also been announced for TRNMST 2021, with the festival announcing its new line-up this week after being forced to cancel its 2020 instalment due to the pandemic.

READ MORE: TRNSMT Festival announces 2021 line-up after cancelling 2020 due to COVID-19

Coronavirus: Festivals and gigs cancelled and affected due to the pandemic

Latest Videos

Mick Jagger does household chores in How To Quarantine skit for Jimmy Fallon and Save The Children

WATCH: Mick Jagger does household chores in quarantine skit for Jimmy Fallon

The Rolling Stones

Chris Moyles, Pippa Taylor, James Robinson and Dominic Byrne on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles brings back the Stupid Amnesty and it's epic

The Chris Moyles Show

Tom Grennan with an image of his brother's freshly cut hair inset

WATCH: Tom Grennan tries hand at barbing as he cuts brother’s hair

Tom Grennan

DMA'S Tommy O'Dell shares a stripped back version of The Glow track on Facebook

Watch DMA’S stripped-back "isolation version" of The Glow track

Music News

Blossoms Songs

Blossoms Latest

See more Blossoms Latest

Blossoms in session, April 2018

See Blossoms play a live session at Radio X

Blossoms Foolish Loving Spaces press image

Blossoms announce rescheduled 2020 UK tour dates

Tom Ogden of Blossoms at Radio X

WATCH: Blossoms play new songs live in session at Radio X

Blossoms answer your love questions

WATCH: Blossoms solve your Love Problems

Blossoms Foolish Loving Spaces press image

Blossoms announce two festival warm-up shows for 2020