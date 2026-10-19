Arctic Monkeys touched down at Tranquility Base, Muse pondered Simulation Theory and Florence was High As Hope. Here are the best LPs of 2018.

2018 saw Arctic Monkeys reinvent themselves, The 1975 reinvent the entire universe, the return of King Richard and Courteeners get acoustic for the 10th anniversary of St Jude. Radio X looks back at 2018’s best albums.

The Wombats - Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life: release date 9th February 2018 The sour title masks another selection of wry lyrics and enormous choruses from Matthew Murphy and his bandmates. The Wombats - Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life cover. Picture: Press

Editors - Violence: release date 9th March 2018 Six albums in and Editors transcended their 00s indie roots to become a mature, challenging band. Violence takes their dark sound and throws in a few electronic pulses, but at heart this is a huge rock record. Editors - Violence cover. Picture: Press

The Vaccines - Combat Sports: release date 30th March 2018 Big tunes, brash choruses, the lot - The Vaccines returned with two new members, an album about “struggle” and a renewed vigour. The Vaccines - Combat Sports cover. Picture: Press

Courteeners - St Jude - Re:Wired: release date 7th April 2018 Liam Fray cements his position as a genuine Mancunian poet by reworking the band’s debut album from 2008 - the acoustic treatment shows how powerful and relatable these songs are. Courteeners - St Jude - Re:Wired cover. Picture: Press

Manic Street Preachers - Resistance Is Futile: release date 13th April 2018 The veteran Welsh trio proved that it’s still possible to be angry and passionate 30 years into your career. Manic Street Preachers - Resistance Is Futile cover. Picture: Press

Blossoms - Cool Like You: release date 27th April 2018 This Stockport band’s self-titled debut appeared perfectly formed in 2016; the follow-up sees them refine their classic indie pop songs. Blossoms - Cool Like You cover. Picture: Press

Frank Turner - Be More Kind: release date 4th May 2018 On his seventh album, Turner’s worldview and outraged sense of justice seems more relevant than ever. Frank Turner - Be More Kind cover. Picture: Press

Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino: release date 11th May 2018 Deep, dark and VERY “lounge”, the Monkeys’ sixth album sees Alex Turner get stylistically as far away from the band’s debut as it’s possible to get… and yet his wry worldview still clicks with the slicker, slower sounds. Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino cover. Picture: Press

Snow Patrol - Wildness: release date 25th May 2018 In the seven years since Fallen Empires, Gary Lightbody dealt with depression, alcohol and his father’s dementia. But this comeback is, as usual, uplifting and life-affirming. Snow Patrol - Wildness cover. Picture: Press

CHVRCHES - Love Is Dead: release date 25th May 2018 The third album from the Glasgow electro-pop trio, which sees singer Lauren Mayberry become a genuine figurehead and icon in rock. Glossy electronica with a beating heart at the core. CHVRCHES - Love Is Dead cover. Picture: Press

Ben Howard - Noonday Dream: release date 1st June 2018 Four years since his previous album, Howard’s third outing is an ambient, introspective collection that showcases his delicate talent. Ben Howard - Noonday Dream cover. Picture: Press

Johnny Marr - Call The Comet: release date 15th June 2018 The former Smiths guitarist’s third solo album is a tour de force of melody and musicianship, particularly on the beautifully melodic Hi Hello. Johnny Marr - Call The Comet cover. Picture: Press

Florence And The Machine - High As Hope: release date 29th June 2018 An emotional, heart searching album like no other, this personal outing from Florence Welch sees her confront her demons, while conjuring up some of the most relatable songs of her career. Florence And The Machine - High As Hope cover. Picture: Press

Gorillaz - The Now Now: release date 29th June 2018 Damon Albarn followed hot on the heels of 2017’s Humanz and featured contributions from James Ford, Snoop Dogg and even his old Blur mucker, Graham Coxon. Gorillaz - The Now Now cover. Picture: Press

Tom Grennan - Lighting Matches: release date 6th July 2018 Gruff, bluesy and undoubtedly distinctive, Tom Grennan is the most unique voice to come out of Britain in years. The no-nonsense, honest songs make this a strong debut. Tom Grennan - Lighting Matches cover. Picture: Press

The Coral - Move Through The Dawn: release date 10th August 2018 James Skelly leads his band through a collection of beautiful, simple folk-influenced melodies. The Coral - Move Through The Dawn cover. Picture: Press

Miles Kane - Coup de Grace: release date 10th August 2018 Named after his favourite wrestling move, the former Rascal and one half of The Last Shadow Puppets creates a record of classic rock tropes given a charming, distinctive spin. Miles Kane - Coup de Grace cover. Picture: Press

Paul McCartney - Egypt Station: release date 7th September 2018 55 years after his debut album with The Beatles, 76-year-old Sir Macca issued his strongest album since 1997’s Flaming Pie. From the piano ballad I Don’t Know to the risque Come On To Me, McCartney remains a unique talent. Paul McCartney - Egypt Station cover. Picture: Press

Pale Waves - My Mind Makes Noises: release date 14th September 2018 Manchester’s Pale Waves take on similar lyrical concerns to labelmates The 1975, and their debut LP sparkles with synth riffs and a compelling singer in Heather Baron-Gracie. Pale Waves - My Mind Makes Noises cover. Picture: Press

Suede - The Blue Hour: release date 21st September 2018 2016’s Night Thoughts re-established Suede as a one of Britain’s most respected bands, and this follow-up is a theatrical musing on life and love. The days of Britpop seem like several lifetimes away. Suede - The Blue Hour cover. Picture: Press

Richard Ashcroft - Natural Rebel: release date 19th October 2018 The former Verve man proves he’s a spokesman for a generation with this rabble rousing collection of songs. He may be older, but the fire hasn’t gone out. Richard Ashcroft - Natural Rebel cover. Picture: Press

Gang of Youths - MTV Unplugged (Live In Melbourne): release date 26th October 2018 Huge in their native Australia, Sydney’s Gang Of Youths have released two studio albums, but this accomplished acoustic saw them reach new fans around the world. Gang of Youths - MTV Unplugged cover. Picture: Press

Muse - Simulation Theory: release date 9th November 2018 Beyond the 1980s movie pastiche of the cover art, the trio’s epic, stadium-filling sound is still present and correct, but this time there’s a glittery synth-pop feel to replace the dark overtones of the Drones era. Muse - Simulation Theory cover. Picture: Press

Mumford And Sons - Delta: release date 16th November 2018 Marcus Mumford and his trusty team of Gentlemen Of The Road stripped down their sound and built it back up, touching on elements of electronica and R&B to challenge the listener. Mumford And Sons - Delta cover. Picture: Press