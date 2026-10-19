The 25 best Indie Albums of 2018
19 October 2026, 14:46 | Updated: 19 October 2026, 14:50
Arctic Monkeys touched down at Tranquility Base, Muse pondered Simulation Theory and Florence was High As Hope. Here are the best LPs of 2018.
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2018 saw Arctic Monkeys reinvent themselves, The 1975 reinvent the entire universe, the return of King Richard and Courteeners get acoustic for the 10th anniversary of St Jude. Radio X looks back at 2018’s best albums.
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The Wombats - Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life: release date 9th February 2018
The sour title masks another selection of wry lyrics and enormous choruses from Matthew Murphy and his bandmates.
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Editors - Violence: release date 9th March 2018
Six albums in and Editors transcended their 00s indie roots to become a mature, challenging band. Violence takes their dark sound and throws in a few electronic pulses, but at heart this is a huge rock record.
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The Vaccines - Combat Sports: release date 30th March 2018
Big tunes, brash choruses, the lot - The Vaccines returned with two new members, an album about “struggle” and a renewed vigour.
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Courteeners - St Jude - Re:Wired: release date 7th April 2018
Liam Fray cements his position as a genuine Mancunian poet by reworking the band’s debut album from 2008 - the acoustic treatment shows how powerful and relatable these songs are.
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Manic Street Preachers - Resistance Is Futile: release date 13th April 2018
The veteran Welsh trio proved that it’s still possible to be angry and passionate 30 years into your career.
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Blossoms - Cool Like You: release date 27th April 2018
This Stockport band’s self-titled debut appeared perfectly formed in 2016; the follow-up sees them refine their classic indie pop songs.
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Frank Turner - Be More Kind: release date 4th May 2018
On his seventh album, Turner’s worldview and outraged sense of justice seems more relevant than ever.
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Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino: release date 11th May 2018
Deep, dark and VERY “lounge”, the Monkeys’ sixth album sees Alex Turner get stylistically as far away from the band’s debut as it’s possible to get… and yet his wry worldview still clicks with the slicker, slower sounds.
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Snow Patrol - Wildness: release date 25th May 2018
In the seven years since Fallen Empires, Gary Lightbody dealt with depression, alcohol and his father’s dementia. But this comeback is, as usual, uplifting and life-affirming.
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CHVRCHES - Love Is Dead: release date 25th May 2018
The third album from the Glasgow electro-pop trio, which sees singer Lauren Mayberry become a genuine figurehead and icon in rock. Glossy electronica with a beating heart at the core.
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Ben Howard - Noonday Dream: release date 1st June 2018
Four years since his previous album, Howard’s third outing is an ambient, introspective collection that showcases his delicate talent.
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Johnny Marr - Call The Comet: release date 15th June 2018
The former Smiths guitarist’s third solo album is a tour de force of melody and musicianship, particularly on the beautifully melodic Hi Hello.
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Florence And The Machine - High As Hope: release date 29th June 2018
An emotional, heart searching album like no other, this personal outing from Florence Welch sees her confront her demons, while conjuring up some of the most relatable songs of her career.
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Gorillaz - The Now Now: release date 29th June 2018
Damon Albarn followed hot on the heels of 2017’s Humanz and featured contributions from James Ford, Snoop Dogg and even his old Blur mucker, Graham Coxon.
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Tom Grennan - Lighting Matches: release date 6th July 2018
Gruff, bluesy and undoubtedly distinctive, Tom Grennan is the most unique voice to come out of Britain in years. The no-nonsense, honest songs make this a strong debut.
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The Coral - Move Through The Dawn: release date 10th August 2018
James Skelly leads his band through a collection of beautiful, simple folk-influenced melodies.
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Miles Kane - Coup de Grace: release date 10th August 2018
Named after his favourite wrestling move, the former Rascal and one half of The Last Shadow Puppets creates a record of classic rock tropes given a charming, distinctive spin.
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Paul McCartney - Egypt Station: release date 7th September 2018
55 years after his debut album with The Beatles, 76-year-old Sir Macca issued his strongest album since 1997’s Flaming Pie. From the piano ballad I Don’t Know to the risque Come On To Me, McCartney remains a unique talent.
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Pale Waves - My Mind Makes Noises: release date 14th September 2018
Manchester’s Pale Waves take on similar lyrical concerns to labelmates The 1975, and their debut LP sparkles with synth riffs and a compelling singer in Heather Baron-Gracie.
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Suede - The Blue Hour: release date 21st September 2018
2016’s Night Thoughts re-established Suede as a one of Britain’s most respected bands, and this follow-up is a theatrical musing on life and love. The days of Britpop seem like several lifetimes away.
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Richard Ashcroft - Natural Rebel: release date 19th October 2018
The former Verve man proves he’s a spokesman for a generation with this rabble rousing collection of songs. He may be older, but the fire hasn’t gone out.
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Gang of Youths - MTV Unplugged (Live In Melbourne): release date 26th October 2018
Huge in their native Australia, Sydney’s Gang Of Youths have released two studio albums, but this accomplished acoustic saw them reach new fans around the world.
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Muse - Simulation Theory: release date 9th November 2018
Beyond the 1980s movie pastiche of the cover art, the trio’s epic, stadium-filling sound is still present and correct, but this time there’s a glittery synth-pop feel to replace the dark overtones of the Drones era.
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Mumford And Sons - Delta: release date 16th November 2018
Marcus Mumford and his trusty team of Gentlemen Of The Road stripped down their sound and built it back up, touching on elements of electronica and R&B to challenge the listener.
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The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships: release date 30th November 2018
Matty Healy digs deep into his own personal life and pulls out this remarkable album that epitomises the confusion and joy of 2018.