TRNSMT Festival announces 2021 line-up after cancelling 2020 due to COVID-19

Courteeners' Liam Fray, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi. Picture: Picture: 1. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images 2. Press 3. Gina Wetzler/Redferns/Getty Images

The festival previously confirmed that it would no longer take place in 2020 due to the pandemic. Find out who is set to return for 2021.

TRNSMT Festival have released their line-up for 2021.

Last month saw the Glasgow Green festival announce that it would have to cancel in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic, and now they have confirmed that Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi will still headline next year.

They wrote in a new tweet: "Here it is… your TRNSMT 2021 line-up! We know that tens of thousands of you bought tickets for TRNSMT 2020 and were looking forward to seeing this year's line up, so we've moved quickly to secure the acts confirmed for 2020, for 2021's festival! For more, go to our website."

See their newest line-up here:

Here it is… your TRNSMT 2021 line-up!

We know that tens of thousands of you bought tickets for TRNSMT 2020 and were looking forward to seeing this year's line up, so we've moved quickly to secure the acts confirmed for 2020, for 2021's festival! For more, go to our website. pic.twitter.com/RUIEiJdhp4 — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) May 4, 2020

Announcing the festival's cancellation this year, TRNSMT organisers said in a statement: "Festival organisers began in a statement: "We are absolutely gutted to announce that due to the comments made by the First Minister of Scotland during the daily briefing on 23rd April, TRNSMT will be unable to go ahead as planned in July 2020.

"We did not want to take this step but it is unavoidable. The health and safety of our fans, artists, staff and community will always be our top priority."

They continued: "We are now working hard with all the artist teams to try to get the 2021 line-up as close to this year’s as we can and will be able to update on this fully over the next two weeks. We’d like to thank the artist teams for their hard work in helping us to try and achieve this.

"This 2021 line-up announcement will be made soon and you will be able to either hold on to your ticket and carry it over to next year's festival in order to secure your place well in advance or request a refund. Your ticket provider will be in touch so look out for an email coming from them soon. Please only get in touch with them if you haven’t been contacted after 14 days as they are very busy at this time.

We can confirm that next year’s festival will take place on the weekend of 9-11th July 2021.

Finally, TRNSMT would not be the amazing festival that it is, without YOU – our amazing audience so we thank you for your support.

Stay at home, practice social distancing and stay safe.

We will be back next year to celebrate like never before – see you all then!

Love, TRNSMT x"