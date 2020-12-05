The best albums of 2020

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic scuppering everyone's plans, some of Radio X's favourite artists have released albums in 2020.

Seasoned campaigners like Biffy Clyro, The Killers and Green Day all unveiled new albums, while The Strokes and Doves made a welcome return. And there were plenty of great new artists too - Beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Declan McKenna and more.

Radio X has picked the best albums of the past twelve months for you to add to your collection - if you haven't got them already.

Here, in strictly alphabetical order, are our Albums Of The Year.