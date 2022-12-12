Blossoms announce two headline shows for Sounds Of The City 2023

12 December 2022, 16:09

Tom Ogden of Blossoms
Blossoms are set for two headline shows in Manchester and Leeds. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

By Jenny Mensah

The Stockport five-piece are set to play two gigs as part of the Sound of The City concert series. Find out when they're playing and how to buy tickets.

Blossoms are set for a duo of headline dates in 2023.

The Stockport five-piece will play a bill-topping, homecoming set at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on Thursday 6th July and a headline at Leeds' Millennium Square on Saturday 8th July.

Tickets for both gigs - which are part of the Sound Of The City series - will go on sale this week.

Find out everything you need to know about the shows here, including who's on support duties and when tickets go on sale.

READ MORE: Blossoms release Live at Sefton Park album

When are Blossoms' Sound Of The City gigs?

Blossoms will play two outdoor headline UK shows in July 2023 at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on Thursday 6th July and Leeds’ Millennium Square on Saturday 8th July.

When do Blossoms Sounds Of The City tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Blossoms gigs in Manchester and Leeds are available from 9am on Thursday 15 December here.

Who's supporting Blossoms at Sounds Of The City?

Support from Blossoms set at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl comes from Inspiral Carpets, while Miles Kane will be the support at their Leeds' Milllennium Stadium gig.

READ MORE: Blossoms cover Harry Styles' As It Was

2022 was a huge year or Blossoms and last week saw the band conclude a sold out, twenty three date UK tour to a rapturous response from fans and critics alike.

The band scored another UK No.1 with their Ribbon Around The Bomb album and they played an intimate set for Radio X Presents.

Watch our highlights video below:

READ MORE: Blossoms dazzle at The O2 Academy Brixton for Radio X Presents with Barclaycard

