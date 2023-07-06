Blossoms at Castlefield Bowl: Support, stage times & more

Blossoms play a headline Sounds of The City gig. Picture: Madeleine Penfold/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Stockport five-piece are set for a headline show at Castlefield Bowl as part of Sounds of the City 2023. Find out who's supporting them and what time they'll be on stage.

Blossoms are set to play Sounds Of The City 2023 this week, making their first stop at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl.

The Stockport five-piece will play the homecoming set at the outdoor venue on 6th July, but what time will they get to the stage and who's opening for them?

Find out everything you need to know about the gig and more.

When are Blossoms playing Castlefield Bowl?

Blossoms play Castlefield Bowl for Sounds Of The City 2023 on Thursday 6th July.

Who's supporting Blossoms at Castlefield Bowl?

Support from Blossoms set at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl comes from Seb Lowe and Inspiral Carpets.

What are the stage times for Blossoms at Castlefield Bowl?

Doors - 5.30pm

DJ - 5.30pm

Seb Lowe - 6.45pm

Inspiral Carpets - 7.45pm

Blossoms - 9pm

Stage times for our sold out Castlefield Bowl show tonight are as follows:

5:30pm Doors

6:45pm @Seb_lowe_music

7:45pm @inspiralsband

How to get to Castlefield Bowl:

The address for Castlefield Bowl is located on Rice Street, off Deansgate in the city centre of Castlefield. Its postcode is M3 4JR.

Train:

Castlefield Bowl is a five minute walk from the mainline train station at Deansgate.

Tram:

The Deansgate-Castlefield tram station provides trams eveery 12 minutes and conntcts to all the main tram routes in Greater Manchester.

Car:

Gig-goers are directed to use local car parks if travelling by car with the sat nav code as follows:

NCP Great Northern car parks: M3 4EE

NCP Central next to Bridgewater Hall: M15 4PS

What's the weather forecast for Castlefield Bowl?

According to the Met Office, Greater Manchester will see highs of 21 degrees and lows of 15 degrees though it will feel a few degrees colder. The forecast also predicts a medium UV count, a high pollen count and a 10% chance of rain.

