Blink-182's Travis Barker shares update on upcoming release as announcement is teased this week

Blink 182's Travis Barker at Lolapalooza Festival 2024. Picture: Josh Brasted/FilmMagic/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Blink drummer has been teasing the details of One More Time Part 2 for the past few months.

Travis Barker has shared an update on a new Blink-182 release.

The All The Small Things drummer took to X on Sunday (18th August) to share an exciting update with fans, writing: “One More Time Part 2’ turned in mixed and mastered for you guys”.

One More Time Part 2 turned in mixed and mastered for you guys 🎁 @blink182 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) August 18, 2024

It's unclear whether the title refers to a new studio album from the band or whether it will simply be a deluxe version of the trio's previous 2023 album of the same name.

While it could be either, evidence seems to be pointing towards the latter after a merchandise van in Detroit was spotted blasting what appeared to be new material, while displaying a number and the date at the end.

Blink-182 Italia wrote on X: "Apparently, blink-182’s merch van in Detroit was blasting every new song on ONE MORE TIME… Deluxe around the time the show started! Here’s a preview of One Night Stand! Sounds rad".

"With August 19" appearing at the end, an update is likely to come any time from now.

It might be another part of All In My Head 🧐



🎥: sammiblinkchick pic.twitter.com/4bbMTsVcLP — blink-182 Italia (@blink182italia) August 14, 2024

Barker's update and the teaser comes after a Blink-182 fan went viral for their disastrous attempt to recite one of their most famous songs on stage.

The pop-punk trio are currently on the North American leg of their One More Time tour and footage from a recent gig saw a fan invited up on stage to help perform their First Date single.

However she didn't make it very far into the song before it became clear that she wasn't familiar with the 2001 single, which featured on band's Take Off Your Pants and Jacket album and appeared to be singing the lyrics to All The Small Things instead.

The band - comprised of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker - mostly took it in good humour with DeLonge - who usually takes lead vocals on the track, finally taking the mic back for the second verse.

Watch the moment, which was shared on Blink-182 Italia, below:

Remind yourself of what the song should sound like here:

blink-182 - First Date (Official Video)

Hopefully they'll be no fan hiccups on-stage hiccups when Blink-182 return to the UK this week.

The Miss You rockers are set for a headline performance at Reading & Leeds Festival this weekend, where they will top the alongside Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon, Lana Del Rey, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Fred Again..

Also playing the festival, which takes place from 21st - 25th August, are the likes of Two Door Cinema Club, Fontaines D.C., The Last Dinner Party, Bleachers, Pendulum and many many more...

