Blink-182 announce new album One More Time...

Blink-182 in 2022. Picture: Press

The trio of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker will release new material in October.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

Blink-182 have announced details of their long-awaited new album.

Titled One More Time..., the album will be the first new material in 12 years from the line-up of vocalist and bassist Mark Hoppus, guitarist Tom DeLonge and drummer Travis Barker and will be released on 20th October.

Blink-182 are to release a new album in October - the first LP with their classic line-up for 12 years. The trio's last LP together was 2011's Neighborhoods.

Blink confirmed the news in a trailer for an upcoming interview with Apple Music, in which they teased three new songs: Anthem Part 3, You Don’t Know What You’ve Got and the title track One More Time, which will be released as a single on 21st September

ONE MORE TIME… the new album from blink-182 is out October 20th. “ONE MORE TIME” the new song, is out this Thursday, September 21st at 7AM LA / 10 AM NY / 2PM LONDON. Watch the full trailer on YouTube: https://t.co/KEOVT2Vmwb pic.twitter.com/S4jb1di3HD — blink-182 (@blink182) September 18, 2023

DeLonge has told how Hoppus telling him he had been diagnosed with lymphoma cancer inspired him to re-join Blink in 2022, after the star departed the group in 2015 and was replaced by Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba.

Speaking in the trailer, he said: "I remember telling my wife, ‘I don’t think I’m ever going to play music again, I don’t think I’m ever gonna tour again.'

"Until Mark told me he was sick, and then I was like, that’s the only thing I wanted to do."

News of Blink's upcoming album release comes after the trio - who dropped single Edging last year - teased new music with a series of posters and a mystery website earlier this month.

Promotional posters popped up in numerous locations, featuring the Blink-182 logo and the phrase "One more time..."

According to the Blink-182 Italia fan account on X (formerly Twitter), the background of the posters also included what seemed to be song lyrics.

They read: "Do I have to die to hear you miss me? Do I have to die to hear you say goodbye?

"I don’t want to act like there’s tomorrow, I don’t want to wait to do this one more time.”

A QR code included on the poster takes the fans to a 'stall' page on the official Blink-182 website.

Blink-182 - One More Time... album cover art. Picture: Press

One More Time... is now available to pre-order at www.blink182.com

The new album comes will be available digitally, on CD, standard black vinyl, and multiple limited editions, including purple ooze coloured vinyl, red and clear marble coloured vinyl and egg-splatter coloured vinyl.

Additional editions on vinyl include the coke bottle clear coloured indie exclusive LP, opaque white coloured Amazon exclusive LP and electric smoke coluored Spotify Fans First exclusive LP. The Blink-182 store will also have a limited-edition cassette available.

Blink-182 - One More Time... track listing

Anthem Part 3

Dance With Me

Fell In Love

Terrified

One More Time

More Than You Know

Turn This Off!

When We Were Young

Edging

You Don't Know What You've Got

Blink Wave

Bad News

Hurt (interlude)

Turpentine

F*ck Face

Other Side

Childhood

Blink-182 UK Tour Dates 2023