Blink 182's Travis Barker shares tribute to late friends on 15th anniversary of plane crash

By Jenny Mensah

The Blink 182 drummer has paid tribute to his three friends, who died in and after the events of a deadly plane crash in 2008.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Travis Barker has shared a tribute to his late friends 15 years after a plane crash they were in together.

The Blink 182 drummer was in the deadly accident, which claimed the lives of his assistant, Chris Baker, security guard Charles "Che" Still along with both pilots on board.

His friend Adam 'DJ AM' Goldstein survived the crash, but died one year later due to an overdose.

Taking to Instagram the All The Small Things rocker wrote: "Rest In Peace

"Lil Chris,

"Che D

"DJAM"

He added: "Gone but never forgotten".

Travis Barker plays tribute to three friends 15 years on from the deadly plane crash. Picture: Instagram/Travis Barker

Barker has talked extensively about the long-lasting impact of the plane crash, which left him with 65% burns over his body and resulted in a 13-year-long fear of flying.

The drummer shared photos of his injuries in his autobiography Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, And Drums, Drums, Drums.

Talking about his decision to include gruesome pictures of his injuries in the book, he explained: "I got those pictures [taken] because Tom, especially, was pressuring me to fly again. I tried to explain it to him, like ‘I can’t do it yet, I’m not ready’.

"So I ended up showing Tom and Mark (Hoppus), although Mark was always very supportive from day one. He even visited me in the hospital [...] Whereas, with Tom, there was constant pressure."

Blink-182’s Travis Barker heads out in Prague

Travis went on to fly again in 2021 after support from his now-wife Kourtney Kardashian, who is currently awaiting the birth to their first child.

Since then, the classic line-up of the band has reunited are set to play UK dates this Autumn, which include two dates at The O2, London.

The band previously had to postpone their early UK & Ireland dates in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin due to Kourtney Kadashian's health scare, which led to her undergoing foetal surgery to save her baby's life.

See Blink 182's 2023 UK Tour Dates: