Matty Healy calls for Oasis reunion: "Stop messing around”

The 1975's Matty Healy and Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: 1. Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty 2. Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The 1975 frontman has weighed in on the topic of the Gallagher brothers burying the hatchet and said suggested they "grow up".

Matty Healy thinks Oasis should get back together.

The 1975 frontman - who hails from Wilmslow, Cheshire - has spoken about his band's achievements and their ability to "mediate" as "men," but turned his attentions to those who haven't been so lucky.

Speaking on Q with Tom Power, he said: "What are Oasis doing?"

He continued: "Can you imagine being in potentially – right now, still – the coolest band in the world, and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?"

We went on to say that he could handle Liam Gallagher and his estranged brother Noel "dressing like they’re in their 20s and being in their 50s," but not "acting like they’re in their 20s."

Watch the 1975 singer wax lyrical about the brothers below:

"They need to grow up," he added. "Stop marding. They’re like men of the people, and they’re sat around in, like, Little Venice and Highgate, crying over an argument with their brother. Grow up! Headline Glastonbury! Have a good time! Have a laugh!"

The Chocolate singer didn't end his rant there, however, and even went as far as weighing in on the brothers solo careers and subsequent live shows, which he argues will never be a replacement for them getting back together.

"There’s not one kid, not one person, going to a High Flying Birds gig or a Liam Gallagher gig that would not rather be at an Oasis gig," he said.

"Do me a favour: Get back together, stop messing around. That’s my public service announcement for today."

Healy might be in the majority when it comes to people who want to see the band back together, but he might have to wait a while before seeing them bury the hatchet - maybe even 10 years.

Asked about the big reunion question, he told Radio X's Dan O'Connell: "Look it’s the done thing now isn’t it? Kind of everybody’s getting back together and Blur are playing Wembley stadium, everyone’s getting back together.

"I will say, and I’ve said it a thousand times, if Oasis hadn’t had reached their potential, and there was something left to do, it would be different, but I just don’t see what the point would be. It would be make a load of money, I’ve got a load of money. To do some monumental [venue] I’ve already done them."

"It’s just not something that appeals to me," he added, before teasing: "Now that’s not saying in 10 years time it won’t appeal to me..."

