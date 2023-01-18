Noel Gallagher on Oasis reunion: "I'm not saying it won't appeal to me in 10 years"

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker has explained doesn't want to reunite the Manchester band right now, but has teased he doesn't know how he'll feel in 10 years.

Noel Gallagher has talked about the prospect an Oasis reunion in the future.

The Manchester rocker spoke to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about his new album and revealed why reforming the Britpop band doesn't appeal to him right now, but could in 10 years time.

Asked about the topic, he said: "Look it’s the done thing now isn’t it? Kind of everybody’s getting back together and Blur are playing Wembley stadium, everyone’s getting back together.

"I will say, and I’ve said it a thousand times, if Oasis hadn’t had reached their potential, and there was something left to do, it would be different, but I just don’t see what the point would be. It would be make a load of money, I’ve got a load of money. To do some monumental…I’ve already done them."

"It’s just not something that appeals to me," he added, before teasing: "Now that’s not saying in 10 years time it won’t appeal to me..."

Noel Gallagher has talked about the possibility of an Oasis reunion in 10 years time. Picture: 1. Matt Crockett /Press 2. Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

The comments came as Noel revealed the details of his fourth solo studio album, Council Skies, which is set for release on 2nd June 2023 via Sour Mash records.

Speaking about the release, he said: "It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be … that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ‘90s. When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that".

He added: “Top of the Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”

From it comes the previously released Pretty Boy and his brand new psychedelic-infused single, Easy Now.

Council Skies is available to pre-order now on CD, heavyweight vinyl with bonus 7” featuring an exclusive acoustic version of ‘Pretty Boy’, LP picture disc plus various HD digital formats including a Dolby Atmos spatial audio version.

Deluxe limited-edition formats will also be released including a 3LP and 2CD featuring remixes by The Cure’s Robert Smith, Pet Shop Boys and a stunning Radio 2 session version of ‘Live Forever’. A lyric sheet of title track ‘Council Skies’ is included with all album pre-orders via the official store.

Noel also plans to embark on live dates in 2023, which will include a huge homecoming show at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park.

