The 1975 announce Still... At Their Very Best UK & European tour dates: How to buy tickets
31 August 2023, 11:20 | Updated: 31 August 2023, 11:46
Matty Healy and co have confirmed UK & European dates. Find out how you van buy tickets.
The 1975 have announced a new tour for 2024.
The Cheshire band - made up of Matty Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel - will embark on UK and European dates early next year, which will include two nights at The O2, London and a homecoming show at the AO Arena in Manchester.
Find out where The 1975 are headed next year, how to buy tickets and everything wwe know about the dates so far.
How to buy tickets for The 1975's 2024 tour:
Tickets for The 1975's UK and European dates go on general sale on 8th September from 10am local time.
Fans can sign up for an exclusive fan presale here, which takes place from 6th September from 10am local time.
See The 1975's 2024 dates:
- Fri 9th February 2024 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
- Mon 12th February 2024 – London, UK – The O2
- Tue 13th February 2024 – London, UK – The O2
- Sun 18th February 2024 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
- Wed 21st February 2024 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
- Mon 26th February 2024 – Lisbon, PT – Campo Pequeno
- Tue 27th February 2024 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center
- Fri 1st March 2024 – Paris, FR – Le Zénith
- Sat 2nd March 2024 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live
- Sun 3rd March 2024 – Brussels, BE – Forest National
- Tue 5th Match 2024 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena
- Thu 7th March 2024 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum
- Fri 8th March 2024 – Stockholm, SE – Annexet
- Sun 10th March 2024 – Copenhagen, DK – KB Hallen
- Tue 12th March 2024 – Berlin, DE – Verti Music Hall
- Wed 13th March 2024 – Warsaw, PL – Torwar Hall
- Thu 14th March 2024 – Prague, CZ – Fortuna Hall
- Sat 16th March 2024 – Zürich, CH – Hallenstadion Zurich
- Mon 18th March 2024 – Munich, DE – Zenith
- Tue 19th March 2024 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
- Thu 21st March 2024 – Frankfurt, DE – Jahrhunderthalle
- Fri 22nd March 2024 – Cologne, DE – Palladium
Who's supporting The 1975 on their 2024 tour dates?
Special guests are yet to be confirmed for The 1975's Still... At Their Very Best tour, but watch this space.
