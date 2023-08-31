The 1975 announce Still... At Their Very Best UK & European tour dates: How to buy tickets

The 1975 will embark on UK and European dates. Picture: Samuel Bradley/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Matty Healy and co have confirmed UK & European dates. Find out how you van buy tickets.

The 1975 have announced a new tour for 2024.

The Cheshire band - made up of Matty Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel - will embark on UK and European dates early next year, which will include two nights at The O2, London and a homecoming show at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Find out where The 1975 are headed next year, how to buy tickets and everything wwe know about the dates so far.

How to buy tickets for The 1975's 2024 tour:

Tickets for The 1975's UK and European dates go on general sale on 8th September from 10am local time.

Fans can sign up for an exclusive fan presale here, which takes place from 6th September from 10am local time.

The 1975. Still… at their very best

UK & Europe 2024



Sign up now for the exclusive fan presale

Fan presale tickets on sale 6th September at 10am local time.



General sale 8th September at 10am local time.https://t.co/tJ6XE1uDF9 #The1975 pic.twitter.com/nFuR6D7BHl — The 1975 (@the1975) August 31, 2023

See The 1975's 2024 dates:

Fri 9th February 2024 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Mon 12th February 2024 – London, UK – The O2

Tue 13th February 2024 – London, UK – The O2

Sun 18th February 2024 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Wed 21st February 2024 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

Mon 26th February 2024 – Lisbon, PT – Campo Pequeno

Tue 27th February 2024 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center

Fri 1st March 2024 – Paris, FR – Le Zénith

Sat 2nd March 2024 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

Sun 3rd March 2024 – Brussels, BE – Forest National

Tue 5th Match 2024 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

Thu 7th March 2024 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum

Fri 8th March 2024 – Stockholm, SE – Annexet

Sun 10th March 2024 – Copenhagen, DK – KB Hallen

Tue 12th March 2024 – Berlin, DE – Verti Music Hall

Wed 13th March 2024 – Warsaw, PL – Torwar Hall

Thu 14th March 2024 – Prague, CZ – Fortuna Hall

Sat 16th March 2024 – Zürich, CH – Hallenstadion Zurich

Mon 18th March 2024 – Munich, DE – Zenith

Tue 19th March 2024 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Thu 21st March 2024 – Frankfurt, DE – Jahrhunderthalle

Fri 22nd March 2024 – Cologne, DE – Palladium

Who's supporting The 1975 on their 2024 tour dates?

Special guests are yet to be confirmed for The 1975's Still... At Their Very Best tour, but watch this space.