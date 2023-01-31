TRNSMT Festival 2023: Headliners, line-up, tickets & more
31 January 2023, 09:57 | Updated: 31 January 2023, 10:06
The Glasgow festival has added to their huge line-up, which includes Pulp, Sam Fender, Kasabian, Royal Blood and more.
TRNSMT has added more names to its stellar line-up for 2023.
The festival will return to Glasgow Green from 7th – 9th July with Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975 as headliners.
Britpop legends Pulp will kick things off with a bill-topping set on Friday 7th July, while the Geordie singer-songwriter headlines on the Saturday night of the festival. The 1975 will bring proceedings to a close with a bill-topping set on Sunday 9th July.
Joining them on the bill are the likes of Kasabian, George Ezra, Royal Blood, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbot, Inhaler and more.
More main stage acts have been revealed, adding Joesef, FLO, Mimi Webb, and The View to the spectacular line-up
Meanwhile, Cat Burns, LF System and Nothing But Thieves are this year’s King Tut’s stage headliners
Find out everything we know about the festival so far, including who's on the line-up and how to buy tickets.
When is TRNSMT Festival 2023?
TRNSMT Festival 2023 takes place from 7th - 9th July on Glasgow Green.
Who's headlining TRNSMT 2023?
TRNSMT 2023 will be headlined by Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975.
50 artists have just been added to the lineup! Don’t miss out on your chance to party at Glasgow Green this July! Tickets including VIP packages are on sale now!⚡️— TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) January 27, 2023
Tickets ~ https://t.co/OicOZWt0Zr pic.twitter.com/oecmgKdT6I
Who's on the TRNSMT 2023 line-up?
See the line-up so far:
Friday 7 July:
Pulp
George Ezra
Niall Horan
Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbot
The View
Joesef
FLO
Declan Welsh & The Decadent West
Cat Burns
Dean Lewis
Wamduscher
The Big Moon
Hot Milk
Hamish Hawk
Swim School
The Joy Hotel
Nati Dreddd
The Royston Club
Flowerlove
Cloth
Siights
Hi Vis
Slix
Saturday 8 July:
Sam Fender
Kasabian
Aitch
Inhaler
Maisie Peters
Brooke Combe
LF System
The Wombats
Cian Ducrot
The Coronas
Lucy Spraggan
The Mary Wallopers
Cassia
The Blinders
Afflecks Palace
Lauran Hibberd
Finn Foxell
Heidi Curtis
The Big Day
Sunday 9 July:
The 1975
Royal Blood
Becky Hill
The Kooks
Ashnikko
Jamie Webster
Pale Waves
Crawlers
Nothing But Thieves
The Enemy
The Amazons
Lovejoy
Bob Vylan
Dream Wife
Lucia & The Best Boys
Skylights
Uninvited
Andrew Cushin
Tommy Lefroy
Nieve Ella
Cathy Jain
When are TRNSMT 2023 tickets on sale?
Tickets are available now from trnsmtfest.com.
What are the TRNSMT 2023 stage times?
Stage splits and stage times will be released closer to the date of the event.
