TRNSMT Festival 2023: Headliners, line-up, tickets & more

TRNSMT Festival has announced its line-up for 2023. Picture: 1. Kieran Frost/Redferns/Getty 2. JMEnternational/Getty Images 3. Simone Joyner/Getty Images 4. Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images 5. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Glasgow festival has added to their huge line-up, which includes Pulp, Sam Fender, Kasabian, Royal Blood and more.

TRNSMT has added more names to its stellar line-up for 2023.

The festival will return to Glasgow Green from 7th – 9th July with Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975 as headliners.

Britpop legends Pulp will kick things off with a bill-topping set on Friday 7th July, while the Geordie singer-songwriter headlines on the Saturday night of the festival. The 1975 will bring proceedings to a close with a bill-topping set on Sunday 9th July.

Joining them on the bill are the likes of Kasabian, George Ezra, Royal Blood, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbot, Inhaler and more.

More main stage acts have been revealed, adding Joesef, FLO, Mimi Webb, and The View to the spectacular line-up

Meanwhile, Cat Burns, LF System and Nothing But Thieves are this year’s King Tut’s stage headliners

Find out everything we know about the festival so far, including who's on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

TRNSMT 2022 Festival crowd. Picture: Press

When is TRNSMT Festival 2023?

TRNSMT Festival 2023 takes place from 7th - 9th July on Glasgow Green.

Who's headlining TRNSMT 2023?

TRNSMT 2023 will be headlined by Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975.

50 artists have just been added to the lineup! Don’t miss out on your chance to party at Glasgow Green this July! Tickets including VIP packages are on sale now!⚡️



Who's on the TRNSMT 2023 line-up?

See the line-up so far:

Friday 7 July:

Pulp

George Ezra

Niall Horan

Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbot

The View

Joesef

FLO

Declan Welsh & The Decadent West

Cat Burns

Dean Lewis

Wamduscher

The Big Moon

Hot Milk

Hamish Hawk

Swim School

The Joy Hotel

Nati Dreddd

The Royston Club

Flowerlove

Cloth

Siights

Hi Vis

Slix



Saturday 8 July:

Sam Fender

Kasabian

Aitch

Inhaler

Maisie Peters

Brooke Combe

LF System

The Wombats

Cian Ducrot

The Coronas

Lucy Spraggan

The Mary Wallopers

Cassia

The Blinders

Afflecks Palace

Lauran Hibberd

Finn Foxell

Heidi Curtis

The Big Day

Sunday 9 July:

The 1975

Royal Blood

Becky Hill

The Kooks

Ashnikko

Jamie Webster

Pale Waves

Crawlers

Nothing But Thieves

The Enemy

The Amazons

Lovejoy

Bob Vylan

Dream Wife

Lucia & The Best Boys

Skylights

Uninvited

Andrew Cushin

Tommy Lefroy

Nieve Ella

Cathy Jain

When are TRNSMT 2023 tickets on sale?

Tickets are available now from trnsmtfest.com.

What are the TRNSMT 2023 stage times?

Stage splits and stage times will be released closer to the date of the event.

