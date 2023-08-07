Tom DeLonge says he "won't be going to Malaysia" after Matty Healy 'kiss'

Blink 182's Tom DeLonge and The 1975's Matty Healy. Picture: 1. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella 2. Instagram 3. Barry Brecheisen/WireImage/Getty

The Blink 182 rocker was watching The 1975 at Lollapalooza Chicago when their frontman gave him a cheek kiss at the festival.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tom DeLonge has praised The 1975 and quipped that he won't be visiting Malaysia anytime soon.

The Blink 182 rocker was watching the band play a set at Lollapalooza in Chicago on 4th August when their frontman Matty Healy noticed him in the crowd and went down to embrace him and kiss him on the cheek.

Taking to Instagram, the All The Small Things singer shared an up-close snap of the pair alongside the caption: "I guess myself ‘AND’ the @the1975 won’t be going to Malaysia - just a couple dudes kissing during their phenomenal set".

In second post, the pop punker shared a video of the moment alongside the caption: "@the1975 blew me away at Lollapalooza…. Great f***ing band. @trumanblack even gave me a quick kiss as a first time hello."

READ MORE: Blink 182 to play first reunion show at Coachella

DeLonge is of course referring to the recent controversy surrounding The 1975's headline set at Good Vibes festival in Kuala Lumpur last month.

During the gig, which took place on 21st July, Matt Healy kissed bassist Ross MacDonald, which lead to their set being cancelled as well as the remainder of the three day festival.

The 1975 were shortly banned by authorities from performing in the country and Matty Healy has been widely condemned by the LGBTQ+ community in Malaysia for his actions for worsening their plight.

READ MORE: Blink 182's Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are expecting their first child together

Mark Hoppus shares montage from Blink-182’s +44 Tour

READ MORE: Travis Barker teases completion date for new Blink 182 album