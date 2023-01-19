Liam Gallagher claims Noel called him up "begging for forgiveness"

The former Oasis frontman has poked fun at comments made by his estranged brother on the chances of a reunion.

Liam Gallagher has poked fun at his brother Noel's recent comments on an Oasis reunion and claimed he's called him "begging for forgiveness".

Taking to Twitter the former frontman of the beloved Manchester band asked his followers: "Just had RKID on the phone begging for forgiveness bless him wants to meet up what Dya reckon meet up or f*** him off".

Just had RKID on the phone begging for forgiveness bless him wants to meet up what Dya reckon meet up or fuck him off — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 18, 2023

While it's highly likely that Liam's comments about his estranged sibling are in jest, it's no doubt a reaction to Noel's comments on the possibility of the Manchester band reuniting.

While the Pretty Boy singer was quite clear that he felt there was no point in getting the band back together right now, he wasn't absolutely resolute on the subject.

Speaking to Radio X's Dan O'Connell, he explained: "Look, it’s the done thing now isn’t it? Kind of everybody’s getting back together and Blur are playing Wembley stadium, everyone’s getting back together.

"I will say, and I’ve said it a thousand times, if Oasis hadn’t had reached their potential, and there was something left to do, it would be different, but I just don’t see what the point would be. It would be make a load of money, I’ve got a load of money. To do some monumental…I’ve already done them."

"It’s just not something that appeals to me," he added, before teasing: "Now that’s not saying in 10 years time it won’t appeal to me..."

Watch Dan O'Connell's full interview with Noel here:

The comments came after Noel revealed the details of his fourth solo studio album, Council Skies, which is set for release on 2nd June 2023 via Sour Mash records.

Speaking about the release, he said: "It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be … that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ‘90s. When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that".

He added: “Top of the Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”

From it comes the previously released Pretty Boy and his brand new psychedelic-infused single, Easy Now.

